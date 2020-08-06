Why is a former Swedish PM surprised that Israel offered humanitarian help to Lebanon?

Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt expressed surprise that Israel offered humanitarian assistance in the wake of the Beirut explosion. Dov Lipman, a former Knesset member and HonestReporting’s Senior Manager for Community Outreach, demonstrates how Israel offers help to all in need around the world. Lipman then calls on Bildt to apologize and delete his misleading tweet.

