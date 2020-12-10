Washington Post Editor: Netanyahu’s Rejection of Iran Deal “Malevolent”

Faced with the threat of a country which has long pledged to wipe Israel off the face of the world gaining access to the weapon that would enable it to carry out that threat, one might understand the Israeli Prime Minister’s reluctance to see the United States re-enter the critically flawed nuclear deal with Iran

But in the eyes of Jackson Diehl, the Washington Post deputy editorial page editor, Netanyahu’s attempts at preventing a devastating war erupting are deemed of a “militant stand” against one of Biden’ core policy pledges.

reaction to Biden’s victory as having “outstripped even that of Vladimir Putin in its malevolent audacity.” In an opinion editorial published December 6 entitled, “Netanyahu’s reaction to Biden’s victory is appalling” , Diehl accused Israel’s prime minister of “scorched-earth tactics”, and described his

“Malevolent”?

For having the cheek to stand up for his country against an existential threat?! This is truly a stunning inversion of reality.

The extent of the Iranian threat to Israel specifically, and the Middle East at large, is hard to overstate. Iran funded, trains, and provides weapons to Hezbollah a large militia-cum-political party that has successfully embedded itself in the highest echelons of Lebanese government. Hezbollah has fought one open war with Israel, in 2006, after launching a cross-border raid into Israeli territory in which two soldiers were kidnapped and three other killed. Over 160 Israelis and around 1,100 Lebanese died in the war as Israel sought to liberate its kidnapped soldiers and halt relentless rocket fire.

Since then, Hezbollah has repeatedly tested Israel’s alertness with tunnels dug under the border into Israeli territory and sporadic shooting attacks serving as a reminder that it is likely only a matter of time till the next military confrontation.

To the South, Iran has funded and sent rockets to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza. The two terror organizations have fought side-by-side in four major clashes against Israel since 2006, (2006, 2009-09, 2012, and 2014.)

Over the years, Iran has supplied Hamas in Gaza with advanced weaponry, including Iranian-produced 122mm Grad rockets which have significantly increased the range of Hamas’ rocket arsenal to bring almost all of Israel within reach. By some estimates, in excess of 20,000 rockets and missiles have been fired from the coastal territory into Israel since 2001.

Iran’s attempts to destabilize the region go back decades. In 2002, the Israeli Navy intercepted “Karin A,” a ship carrying 50 tons of advanced weaponry and rockets supplied by Iran and Hezbollah that was bound for Palestinian terrorist groups through Gaza’s waterway. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous covert airstrikes against Iranian arms shipments passing through Syria and the Sinai Desert bound for Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah.

The same regime funding and supplying these terror groups talks openly about destroying Israel, has been exposed as having cheated on the nuclear deal that was supposed to prevent it from developing dangerously high levels of nuclear material, and has busied itself embedding its troops deep in Syria, sparking concern in Jerusalem that Iran has effectively brought Israel within striking range.

And yet, addressing this, the article denounces Netanyahu for having “publicly taken a militant stand against one of Biden’s principal foreign policy pledges: that he would return the United States to the nuclear accord with Iran” (emphasis added).

Militant stand? Netanyahu is the one defending his country against the possibility of one of the world’s most belligerent states developing nuclear weapons, and he’s militant? In this vein, Diehl calls the recent assassination of a leading Iranian scientist serving in the Revolutionary Guards Corps a “provocative act.” In so doing, he fails to understand that the killing of the chief scientist involved in Iran’s nuclear weapons project is designed to actually prevent war erupting.

Has Israel moved away from the Democrats or have the Democrats moved away from Israel?

Moving on from Iran, Diehl fires another broadside at Netanyahu, alleging that Netanyahu’s “pro-GOP alignment has slowly but steadily eroded support for Israel, as well as himself, among rank-and-file Democrats.”

There’s only one problem. None of the evidence cited by Diehl proves that such erosion has been caused by Netanyahu and his policies. As scientists are well aware, there is a significant difference between correlation and causation. While the statistics themselves are clear, the analysis is very much open to dispute. A reasonable argument can be made that the phenomenon actually runs the other way. Indeed, with openly pro-BDS elements such as Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib gaining prominence in the Democratic party, it is indisputably clear that the Democrat stance on Israel has shifted markedly over the last decade.

In general, there is significant evidence that American politics is fracturing, and with it so is opinion on a great range of topics – including on Israel. Framing this shift as solely in response to Netanyahu’s politics is simplistic, misleading, and damaging to constructive conversation.

Diehl conveniently leaves out the fact that, as far back as the Obama years, tensions seemed to exist between America and Israel.

From his very first days in office, Obama pushed for a nuclear deal with Iran and promoted the Palestinian cause. For any Israeli leader, these policy choices would have been hard to stomach. But in other ways, too, Obama changed the very fabric of the US-Israel relationship. For years, it was clear that the two frequently disagreed — but never openly, or in ‘daylight’. Doing so would encourage common enemies and render Israel vulnerable.

Nevertheless, immediately after his inauguration, Obama used that word, daylight, and intimated a difference of opinion between his country and Israel. “When there is no daylight,” he said to American Jewish leaders, “Israel just sits on the sidelines and that erodes our credibility with the Arabs.”

As Israel’s former ambassador to the US, Michael Oren, subsequently wrote in the Wall Street Journal, “The explanation ignored Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from Gaza and its two previous offers of Palestinian statehood in Gaza, almost the entire West Bank and half of Jerusalem—both offers rejected by the Palestinians.

Renewed settlement as building “preparations for a Biden administration”

Diehl’s tirade doesn’t end there. After years of stalled negotiations with the Palestinians about the possibility of a peace deal and the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, many in Israel and abroad view the possibility of such a solution as ever less likely.

It is on that backdrop that Israel continues to build settlements. Israeli governments, and Netanyahu specifically, has proved himself willing to curb the settlement program in the past, notably when former president Obama demanded an unprecedented 9-month construction moratorium in 2009. Yet for Diehl, Israel’s reluctance to unilaterally cease construction is seen in shocking terms:

Remarkably, 600 of the new units were designated for Jewish settlements that were prohibited from expanding even under Trump’s grotesquely one-sided Mideast peace plan, which Netanyahu endorsed.”

Newsflash: that plan has come and gone. While Netanyahu endorsed the plan, it was nevertheless a concession on Israel’s part, That many in the media deem it “grotesquely one-sided” does not change the fact that Israel’s rights to build settlements are not changed an iota by this now-shelved plan. In the meantime, for decades, successive Israeli governments have regarded building settlements as acceptable and important for security. In the absence of a comprehensive and viable plan to guarantee Israel’s peace, it’s hyperbole to depict the building of a few hundred buildings in disputed territory as remarkable.

Additionally, given that any peace plan would curb Israel’s settlement program, it makes sense for Israel to focus on building now in the places where it will be difficult to do so once a new president who is tough on settlements is installed.

Finally, as Oren noted in the WSJ column cited above, years ago Obama changed the dynamic by adopting the position that all settlements would have to be abandoned under any peace deal — even those almost universally accepted to remain under Israeli control:

Mr. Obama also voided President George W. Bush’s commitment to include the major settlement blocs and Jewish Jerusalem within Israel’s borders in any peace agreement. Instead, he insisted on a total freeze of Israeli construction in those areas—’not a single brick,’ I later heard he ordered Mr. Netanyahu—while making no substantive demands of the Palestinians.”

The effects of this sudden shift cannot and must not be ignored. The lop-sided and unprecedented demand startled the Israeli public and leadership alike, and go a great way to explaining the move now to approve the building of homes ahead of the beginning of Biden’s term.

From start to finish, this op-ed sees Biden, and those who view Israel with a similar perspective, as passive and being attacked by Israel. While journalists have a right to criticize Israel as much as any other country, framing the relationship as one in which Israel alone is capable of acting, and in which only Israel can do wrong, is risible and demonstrably false.

Instead of characterizing Israel’s Prime Minister as acting malevolently, Diehl and others should attempt to dispense with their biases and see how fighting the critically flawed Iran nuclear deal is not really a partisan American issue, but much, much larger and dangerous than that for Israel.

