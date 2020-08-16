VIDEO: Israel-Gaza Tensions Arise Amid Hamas Arson Terror

IDF aircraft bombed several sites belonging to the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip for the fifth night in a row, amid heightened tensions along the shared border sparked by the renewed flying of incendiary devices from the Palestinian enclave into Israel.

The incendiary devices, primarily balloons with flammable or explosive materials attached to them, have caused dozens of fires that destroyed Israeli agricultural land over the past week.

Meanwhile, it seems that Hamas may also be reinstating weekly protests along the frontier, with the IDF confirming that demonstrators on Saturday night “burned tires, hurled explosive devices and grenades towards the security fence and attempted to approach it.”

Enjoyed reading this article? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to read more articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!