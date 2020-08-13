UNIFIL VIDEO

A massive blast has devastated Beirut. Hundreds are dead, thousands injured. Many countries, including neighboring Israel, have offered aid to the victims.

But while much of the world is blaming Hezbollah, the terror organization that controls Lebanon, there’s something the media isn’t showing you: Hezbollah has over 150,000 rockets and missiles hidden all over the country, mostly in civilian areas.

Anyone who truly cares about protecting civilians should be speaking up now, while Hezbollah is building its weapons, not after it’s already using them.

Fortunately, there’s something we can do about it. Click on the link on the screen or in this description to contact UNIFIL: the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. Tell them that we need their help, to enforce international law and to make Lebanon a safer place for civilians, before it’s too late.

Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to read more articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!