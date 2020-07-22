Twitter’s Colossal Fail: Star Of David Is Hate Speech

The Star of David has been deemed “hateful imagery” by Twitter, which is locking the accounts of users who display it in their profile pictures. As revealed by the the Campaign Against Antisemitism, this was the messages user received from Twitter:

We have determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules. Specifically for: Violating our rules against posting hateful imagery. You may not use hateful images or symbols in your profile image or profile header. As a result, we have locked your account.

The banned images ranged from a white Star of David in a graffiti style, to a superimposition of the modern blue star on the flag of Israel spliced with the yellow star Jews were forced to wear by the Nazis, to a montage of yellow stars.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t an aberration for the social networking service. Twitter has repeatedly been MIA when it comes to combating online antisemitism.

#JewishPrivilege

A couple of weeks ago, #JewishPrivilege trended on Twitter. The antisemitic hashtag was reportedly triggered by white supremacist Twitter accounts, using the trope at a time when America is undergoing social unrest over issues of racism and systematic discrimination. The concerted effort pinned the hashtag within posts that raised classic conspiracy theories of Jews dominating and controlling the media, claims to deny the Holocaust, and accusations of Jews orchestrating recent demonstrations across the US.

While Twitter failed to act the hashtag was co-opted by Jews and allies attacking it. #JewishPrivilege ignited an online furore that emboldened many Jewish celebrities to share their experiences growing up as Jews. Instead of taking action, Twitter did nothing, saying that #JewishPrivilege did not breach its terms of service.

And Twitter’s unwillingness to combat antisemitism has global implications. The Islamic Republic of Iran regularly uses the platform to spread antisemitism, conspiracy theories, and incitement to violence.

Social Media: A Megaphone For Antisemitism

The growing problem of online antisemitism isn’t confined to Twitter. Social media giant YouTube still hasn’t totally de-platformed infamous antisemite Louis Farrakhan. On the Fourth of July, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan delivered a three-hour address on YouTube featuring a litany of antisemitic remarks. Farrakhan’s speech, with over 900,000 viewers on YouTube, was promoted by the rap artist Sean Combs to his 35 million Twitter followers.

While YouTube eventually removed Farrakhan’s address from its platform following pressure from HonestReporting, a petition directed at HonestReporting with the aim of reinstating Farrakhan’s video on YouTube was quickly created, distributed online, and gathered signatures.

Online Antisemitism: It Doesn’t Stay Online

When social media outlets are used to disseminate hatred, they enable bad actors to promote their lies. The good news is that Twitter and YouTube have occasionally deleted accounts that violated their policies against the promotion of violence or incitement to hatred. But all too often they seem to be playing catch up.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, there’s been a significant increase in antisemitic social media posts over the last few months. And the danger of not acknowledging the growth of online antisemitism is that it often doesn’t stay online. That’s why it’s crucial to develop a clear definition of what constitutes anti-Jewish hatred and intolerance.

In contrast, current hate speech terms on Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok, and YouTube don’t address all the modern forms of antisemitism. And even when it’s reported, antisemitic content doesn’t always fall within these platforms’ broad definitions of hate speech.

As a result of this wishy washiness, known antisemites are using social media platforms to peddle their hate speech while couching it in the language of social justice.

Unique Hatred: Conspiracies, Blood Libels, Holocaust Denial, Comparison to Nazism

In recent years, one definition of antisemitism has gained traction. Drawn up by the Berlin-based International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) this definition has been adopted and endorsed by a growing number of governments. What makes the IHRA definition so effective is that it takes into account the unique manifestations of antisemitism that have developed over centuries of persecution.

By working towards a consensus definition of antisemitism, the world’s oldest hatred will finally come with a clear label. For years, many people felt that smoking was unhealthy. However, this suspicion only became a widely accepted fact once smoking companies were compelled to clearly label their products, describing the potential consequences of inhaling nicotine.

More broadly, clearly defining antisemitism will empower lawmakers, colleges, professional sports franchises, and social media platforms to devise more effective policies against the dissemination of antisemitism.

But until Twitter, YouTube, and other social media giants adopt a more robust definition of antisemitism and vigorously uphold their hate speech policies, HonestReporting will continue to work to ensure that the public is informed about the spread of hate and bias in both traditional and social media.

Sign our petition calling on the media to endorse the IHRA definition of antisemitism.

Featured image: Twitter icon via flaticon.