Top Ten: Some of HR’s Most Popular 2020 Reads

In 2020, our work had a definite, quantifiable impact on the way Israel is covered in the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and more. Below, is a list of some of HR’s most popular pieces of the year. These are the ones that made news organizations around the world stand up, take notice, and think twice about spreading misleading news about Israel. By tracking and calling out the way the Jewish state is sometimes depicted in the media, we helped set the record straight.

Here’s to a happy, healthy 2021 – one where anti-Israel bias will continue to be exposed by HonestReporting.

After the US imposed additional economic sanctions on Iran, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar condemned the decision, tweeting that “sanctions are economic warfare.” This is an interesting point, given that Omar is one of the BDS movement’s biggest supporters.

As world leaders from 49 countries gathered in Israel to remember the Holocaust and take a stand against rising antisemitism, the BBC found a way to drag Israel’s name through the mud. Reporter Orla Guerin editorializes about Israel’s “occupation” of the Palestinians, something that has nothing to do with the story at hand.

In August, Facebook replied to an open letter sent to its board of directors by HonestReporting as part of a coalition of over 100 organizations. The letter urged the social media giant’s board of executives to adopt a clear hate speech policy based on the widely accepted working definition of antisemitism by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

By referring to the actions of Israel Border Police officers as ‘controversial,’ CNN crossed a journalistic red line from reporting to advocacy. And by failing to provide proper historical context of the car ramming epidemic in Israel, the network made it all too easy to conclude that the incident in question may have been unjustified.

In early February, Israelis suffered at least three terror attacks in under 24 hours. Yet the foreign press portrayed the assailants as victims. Major news outlets failed to mention that the Palestinians who had been killed by Israeli security forces were carrying out acts of violence when they were shot: at least one was in the act of throwing a Molotov cocktail at Israeli troops.

When New York Times opinion editor Bari Weiss left her post, she became the target of abuse from former colleagues – who called her a “Nazi” and a “racist,” and demeaned her for “writing about the Jews again.” At what point did hard-boiled journalism degenerate into agenda-driven activism?

World famous musician and BDS supporter Roger Waters claims that he isn’t antisemitic. But Al Jazeera exposed the truth. This occurred when in an interview with the channel Waters was asked why he supports the Russian occupation of Crimea even as he fights tooth and nail against Israel’s military presence in the West Bank.

As part of a series looking at personal experiences under the coronavirus in different parts of the world, the Irish Times interviewed someone living in Haifa, Israel’s third largest city. Yet this hit piece repeatedly refers to the interview subject as a ballet teacher living in Palestine.

When Israel launched a major initiative to inoculate the country’s population against the coronavirus, media outlets such as Reuters, Associated Press, The Washington Post and ABC News, among others, started to plaster headlines across their sites incorrectly implying that Jerusalem was responsible for the Palestinians’ purported lack of access to vaccines.

On the Fourth of July, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan delivered a three-hour address on YouTube featuring a litany of antisemitic remarks. The fact that the speech was broadcast runs counter to the video-sharing platform’s policy, which explicitly prohibits content that promotes or condones violence or incites hatred against individuals or groups based on core characteristics such as ethnicity, gender and sexual identity, and religion.

Beyond the Headlines: HR’s Top 5 Educational Pieces

Over the last twelve months, our educational pieces provided a deep dive into issues about Israel and the Middle East that people wanted to learn more about. We produced well researched, nuanced, interesting content about how Israelis are living their lives in the midst of this memorable year.

