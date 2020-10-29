The Middle East’s Shifting Diplomatic Sands

What will be the next major development in the Middle East? There are signs that the Arab world is shifting its stance on Israel, with Bahrain and the UAE signing normalization deals with the Jewish state, Sudan soon to join them, and the possibility of Oman and Saudi Arabia to come. It’s a monumental change – and it could bring about significant developments for commerce, culture, and diplomacy.

