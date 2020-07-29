fbpx
Featured Video

The Destruction of the Temple: Reason for All People to Mourn

By

Tisha B’av, the ninth of Av in the Jewish calendar, has been a day of mourning for Jews since both the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem were destroyed on this date. HonestReporting’s Senior Manager of Community Outreach and former Knesset Member Dov Lipman explains that these tragedies should not only be mourned by the Jewish people since the Temple was a place for people of all faiths to come together and pray.

Learn more about Tisha B’Av and why the Jews’ tragedy is actually a reason for the entire world to mourn.

Enjoyed reading this article? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to read more articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!


Share
Tweet
Share
Buffer
Reddit
WhatsApp

More Posts:

Rabbi Dov Lipman, HonestReporting's Senior Manager – Community Outreach, was elected to the 19th Knesset in January 2013, making him the first American born MK in nearly 30 years. He rose to national and international prominence for his role in combating religious extremism in Bet Shemesh. The author of seven books about Judaism and Israel, Rabbi Lipman holds rabbinic ordination from Ner Israel Rabbinical College and a Masters in Education from Johns Hopkins University. He moved to Israel from Silver Spring, MD in July 2004 with his wife, Dena, and four children. Since 2015, former MK Lipman has been a columnist for the Jerusalem Post and Times of Israel, a political commentator for ILTV and i24 News, and has focused on Israel advocacy both in Israel and abroad.

Related Posts