The Destruction of the Temple: Reason for All People to Mourn

Tisha B’av, the ninth of Av in the Jewish calendar, has been a day of mourning for Jews since both the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem were destroyed on this date. HonestReporting’s Senior Manager of Community Outreach and former Knesset Member Dov Lipman explains that these tragedies should not only be mourned by the Jewish people since the Temple was a place for people of all faiths to come together and pray.

Learn more about Tisha B’Av and why the Jews’ tragedy is actually a reason for the entire world to mourn.

