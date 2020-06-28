Terror Attack Or Car Accident? CNN Chooses Sides Against Israel

Since 2015, there have been over 80 vehicular attacks in Israel. targeting soldiers and civilians alike. In some of those attacks, the assailant has continued their assault by stabbing bystanders.

So when a Palestinian driver rammed his car into Israeli border police officers, it was the latest in a long string of such incidents. But that’s not how CNN presented the story to its website visitors.

Hiding context is hiding the truth.

