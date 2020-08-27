Palestinian Incitement to Murder Cannot Be Ignored

An innocent Israeli was murdered after prominent Palestinian leaders called for armed struggle against Israel. This incitement was not covered by the international media despite it being the root cause of Palestinian terrorism and the continuation of the conflict. This media silence is nothing short of scandalous.

