Israel-UAE Peace Deal: What’s Next for the Palestinians?

One of the greatest foreign policy assumptions over the past generation was that Israel needed to forge peace with the Palestinians before other Arab nations would even countenance normalizing ties with Jerusalem. But the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates may have turned this long-prevailing status quo on its head. Needless to say, the Palestinian Authority is livid, having referred to the accord as a betrayal.” On the flip side, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes that the historic deal with the UAE will eventually induce the Palestinians to return to the negotiating table. So, which side is right?