The Iran Deal: All the Times Iran Violated The Nuclear Agreement

The world’s biggest sponsor of terrorism is getting alarmingly close to producing a nuclear bomb. In January 2021, Iran announced it had started the process to enrich uranium up to 20 percent. Although the statement prompted worried responses from Jerusalem, (Israel has been warning the world about the Iranian threat for decades) the reports coming out of Tehran shouldn’t surprise anyone observing the rogue regime repeatedly breaking the terms of the ‘Iran Deal’ over the last few years.

What is the Iran Deal?

First, some background on the nuclear agreement with Iran. The controversial Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – more commonly known as the Iran Deal – was struck in 2015 by Iran, the United States, Russia, China, the UK, Germany, and France, together with the European Union.

It was theoretically designed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons by increasing the oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in exchange for sanctions relief. According to proponents of the JCPOA, full compliance by Iran would lengthen Iran’s ‘breakout time’ to one year.

Stay informed Let us know where to email your free, daily news roundups: I still want to receive the following emails from HonestReporting: Communiques and Alerts IsraBite Daily News Roundup What's New? Israel in Focus Development & Outreach SIGN UP NOW

The deal was implemented to great fanfare on January 16, 2016, but would soon turn out to be a mistake. While the agreement was supposedly meant to keep Iran from getting a nuclear weapon within weeks and becoming an even bigger threat to global peace and security, the mullahs never really played by the rules. Already in early 2016, Iran violated the spirit of the agreement by testing ballistic missiles capable of reaching Israel, marked with slogans calling for the destruction of the Jewish State. These tests would continue in the years to come, in defiance of the UN Security Council resolution endorsing the Iran Deal.

Related reading: ‘Iran: The Global Threat’

According to Iran, its missile program merely serves a defensive purpose. A plethora of evidence refutes this claim. “If Iran were telling the truth, it would be the only nation in history without a nuclear-weapons program that nonetheless developed missiles with a range of 2,000 kilometers or more,” former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz argued in April 2016. “Iran is not building long-range missiles to carry warheads full of dynamite or to fire monkeys into space.”

Iran’s Sinister Plans

In the months and years that followed, more and more breaches of the nuclear deal came to light. For example, the second report by the IAEA after the implementation of the deal immediately noted that Iran was in possession of too much heavy water, a liquid used in nuclear reactors.

In July 2016, Germany’s domestic security agency published an incriminating report alleging that despite Iran’s promises, the Islamic Republic continued to acquire materials that can be used to develop illegal weaponry in secret. “This holds true in particular with regards to items which can be used in the field of nuclear technology,” the report added.

A document leaked to The Associated Press that same month revealed more of Iran’s sinister plans. According to a confidential annex to the JCPOA, Iran had plans to replace its current centrifuges with more advanced ones as early as January 2027, allowing the regime to enrich at more than twice the rate it had been doing so far. This would have allowed Iran to build a nuclear bomb even before the end of the deal in 2030.

By November 2016, the IAEA reported that Iran was once again breaking the terms of the deal. In a classified document, the IAEA wrote that Tehran surpassed the agreed threshold for heavy water for the second time in 2016. Less than a year after the mullah regime promised not to continue down the path of developing a nuclear weapon, it became more and more obvious that the JCPOA was based on falsehoods.

Iran Deal Based on Lies

This became even more clear in 2018, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed some 100,000 files obtained by the Mossad from Iran’s secret atomic archives in a warehouse in Tehran. Just like it lied about the purpose of the ballistic missile program, Iran misled the international community about its past and future nuclear ambitions.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei claimed in 2012 that “the Islamic Republic has never been after nuclear weapons”. Its President, Hassan Rouhani, stated in 2013 that nuclear weapons have “no place” in Iran’s security and defense doctrine. In April 2015, the same month that Iran agreed to the preliminary framework preceding the JCPOA, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told Bloomberg that his country “didn’t have any program to develop nuclear weapons anyway.” The files obtained by Israel show the sheer extent of these lies told by Iran.

At the press conference on April 30, 2018, Netanyahu described how Iranian officials deceived the world in three respects. First, they lied about never having a nuclear weapons program. According to the Israeli PM, the documents showed that Iran’s Fordow plant was “designed from the get- go for nuclear weapons.”

Secondly, Iran didn’t close down the nuclear program. Even after the signing of the Iran Deal, the Islamic Republic continued to preserve and expand nuclear weapons know-how for future use in secret.

Finally, Iran never came clean about its past activities, even though the JCPOA was conditioned on an IAEA report that cleared the country of prior nuclear activities for military use. In other words: not only did Iran violate the nuclear agreement after signing, but the whole deal was based on the false pretense of the Iranian regime being an honest and constructive party.

20 Percent Enrichment

Shortly after Netanyahu’s revelations, US President Donald Trump announced America’s departure from the nuclear agreement, asserting that the “disastrous deal” placed “very weak” limits on Iran’s nuclear activity. While the remaining signatories struggled to keep the accord alive, even launching efforts to bypass US sanctions, Iran quickly ramped up its production rate of enriched uranium. Although technically still party to the agreement, Iran quickly surpassed the cap of 3.67 percent enrichment, as set by the JCPOA.

After the assassination of its top nuclear scientist in November 2020, the Iranian parliament passed a law calling on the government to produce and store uranium enriched to 20 percent purity before February 2021. Reportedly, President Hassan Rouhani has already ordered to start this process at the Fordow nuclear facility.

This is the most significant step towards a bomb that the Islamic Republic has taken in the last few years, according to Israeli intelligence sources and nuclear weapons experts. Enrichment at 20 percent is only a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90 percent.

The Media Angle

When reading the news, it’s possible to come away with the impression that Iran is reacting to draconian sanctions and provocations by the West. Repeatedly, media reports focus on the latest events, without providing the fuller context of Iran’s persistent violations of the deal it had signed with the United States, Russia, China, the UK, Germany, and France, together with the European Union. In some cases, widely-read media outlets have even claimed that Iran only began violating the deal in response to America’s withdrawal, an inversion of the facts, and a journalistic failure which misleads and misinforms the public about the reality and the severity of the Iranian threat.

Found this article informative? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to read more articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!