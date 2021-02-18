Inverted Reality: Reuters Paints Israel as Aggressor Against Hezbollah Terror Group

Israel’s military recently held a surprise air force drill in the country’s north, amid preparations for a potential future confrontation with Lebanon-based Hezbollah, which is designated as a terrorist group by the US, Israel and various European nations. The exercise, dubbed “Galilee Rose,” tested the Israeli Air Force’s ability to maintain aerial superiority and gather intelligence.

The drill took place two weeks after Hezbollah fired missiles at an Israeli drone, and just days after an Israeli intelligence report warned that Hezbollah will likely initiate a “limited offensive” against Israel for the first time since the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Iranian terror proxy, responded to the drill by threatening Israel’s destruction once again. However in a short article, titled “Lebanon Hezbollah chief warns Israel after ‘combat days’ drill,” Reuters reported this week’s events as follows:

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel on Tuesday against intimidation, alluding to Israeli combat drills that took place earlier this month, warning any attack would be reciprocated.”

The 200-word news story not only leaves out important parts of Nasrallah’s threats, but also omits basic facts about Hezbollah and much-needed context about its decades-old conflict with the Jewish state. By doing this, Reuters – one of the largest news agencies worldwide – diminishes the danger that the terror organization poses to Israel.

Gaslighting: ‘Israel Bad, Hezbollah Defends’

First of all, Reuters leaves out essential parts of Nasrallah’s February 16 speech. While Reuters emphasizes his claim that Hezbollah is “not looking for a confrontation,” in the same speech Nasrallah promised a “war like they [Israel] haven’t seen since 1948” – referring to the War of Independence that claimed the lives of more than 6,000 Israelis.

And there are other snippets that Reuters somehow missed. “In the past, we deterred Israel by striking their settlements and colonies. We’ll do it again,” according to Nasrallah. Moreover, he reiterated that Hezbollah’s official position is that there is “no real distinction between Israeli soldiers and civilians.”

David Daoud, a researcher whose specialty is Hezbollah and Lebanon, translated the speech in a lengthy Twitter thread:

84-Nasrallah: Now, recent talk of “battle days” [in AMAN intel estimate] is also dangerous, and could lead places where Israelis don’t want. Israeli home front will see war like they haven’t seen since 1948. So stop playing with fire. — David A. Daoud (@DavidADaoud) February 16, 2021

By selectively quoting Nasrallah’s words, Reuters is gaslighting Israel. The Jewish state is made to look like the aggressor for merely conducting what is in fact a defensive military exercise, while Hezbollah is seemingly let off the hook. This problematic framing of the story is reinforced by the lack of context in the article.

Context: Israel Didn’t Start A War With Hezbollah

As HonestReporting has explained before, context-free news is like walking into a cinema halfway through the movie and trying to make sense of a complicated plot. The Reuters story doesn’t provide crucial background about recent developments – Hezbollah’s attempt to down the Israeli UAV and the indications that the terror group might escalate the situation, as well as the history of hostilities between the two sides.

The most important piece of the story that goes unmentioned: It has always been Hezbollah that initiated conflicts with Israel, and not the other way around.

Indeed, from 2000 to the summer of 2006, Hezbollah attacked Israel using artillery and cross-border raids approximately 200 times, killing dozens of Israelis and wounding more than 100.

The Second Lebanon War started on July 12, 2006, when Hezbollah fighters fired rockets from southern Lebanon into Israeli border towns, injuring five Israeli civilians in an unprovoked attack. This rocket strike, however, was in fact a diversion. In a carefully planned raid, a Hezbollah unit proceeded to fire an anti-tank missile at two IDF vehicles patrolling the Israeli-Lebanese border, killing three Israeli soldiers. Hezbollah fighters then kidnapped two Israeli reservist soldiers. Five additional IDF soldiers were killed in Lebanon while attempting to rescue the abducted troops.

During the war that followed, 121 IDF soldiers and 46 Israeli civilians were killed.

Likewise, more recent flare-ups between Hezbollah and the IDF were also provoked by the former. The most serious cross-border clash of the last few years occurred on September 1, 2019, when the terror group fired a number of Kornet missiles towards an Israeli army base and a military ambulance. Only Israeli preparedness for the attack prevented the incident from escalating into a larger conflict.

Hezbollah has also been accused of digging attack tunnels penetrating into Israeli territory. In 2018, IDF military engineers uncovered and neutralized six terror tunnels of varying degrees of sophistication and operational readiness. It is believed that Hezbollah planned to use the tunnels to invade towns and villages, take hostages, and kill Israeli soldiers as they responded to the acts of terror.

If Reuters would have provided its readers with this context, they would have understood that Nasrallah’s claim that the terror group is merely defending itself against Israeli aggression patently false.

Reuters, Take Note: Hezbollah Is An Iranian-Backed Terror Group

Fact: Hezbollah has perpetrated countless ruthless terrorist attacks worldwide, including the AMIA bombing and the Burgas bus attack. Between 1982 and 1986 alone, 659 people were killed in suicide attacks by Hezbollah operatives. Another fact: The United States, European Union, Arab League, and most other countries have designated the Lebanese organization as a terror group.

Such background information is highly relevant to readers of this Reuters piece. Israel is not facing an enemy that adheres to the rules of warfare and international law. Yet, these basic elements about Hezbollah are nowhere to be found. The words “terrorist” or even the watered-down “militant” do not appear in the Reuters story once.

Another important fact that is left out is the Iran-Hezbollah connection. Hezbollah is one of Tehran’s primary weapons against Israel and Western interests in the region. Iran helped found, organize and train Hezbollah and has previously given the group up to $700 million a year, in addition to an estimated $300 million after the war with Israel in 2006, although US sanctions have pushed this figure down. The Islamic Republic also continues to provide arms to the group, despite the demands of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

By not giving readers the whole truth about Hezbollah, Reuters leads its readers to believe that the Israel-Hezbollah conflict is one between two equal sides. In reality, Israel is fighting an Iranian-backed terror group that is dedicated to wiping the Jewish state off the map.

Just months ago, HonestReporting critiqued the news agency for a similar blunder. Reuters, a leading news organization that dedicates itself to upholding the Thompson Reuters Trust Principles – which call for “freedom from bias in the gathering and dissemination of information and news” – must be kept to higher standards.

