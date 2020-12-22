fbpx
Video

In Jerusalem, Life Goes on During Pandemic

By

COVID-19 got you down? In Israel, rumors are swirling of a third nationwide closure being imposed within a matter of days in a bid to arrest the climb of coronavirus infections.

Times are tough. But as difficult as things are, life goes on.

Take it away, Jerusalem…

