Israel Strikes Hezbollah Sites in Lebanon After Shots Are Fired At IDF Troops

Israeli aircraft bombed several Hezbollah observation posts along Israel’s northern border early Wednesday after shots were fired from Lebanon at Israeli soldiers, the IDF said.

This appeared to be the first time that Israeli aircraft directly targeted Hezbollah sites inside Lebanon along the border since the 2006 Second Lebanon War, though the IDF has fired artillery and tank shells at the terror group’s positions in response to attacks on the border.

The IDF announcement came several hours after it reported a “security incident” along the Lebanese border and ordered residents of surrounding areas to remain inside their homes.

Tensions along the Lebanese border have been escalating ever since the Hezbollah terror group vowed to avenge one of its fighters who was killed outside Damascus in an airstrike on July 20 attributed to Israel.

Tensions are also running high along the Israel-Gaza border, as IDF planes bombed Hamas targets in the coastal enclave in response to Palestinian terrorists launching incendiary balloons at Israel. The IDF said it targeted underground infrastructure belonging to the terrorist group that rules Gaza. Palestinian terror factions have launched hundreds of balloon-strapped incendiary devices toward Israel over the past several weeks, causing widespread ecological harm to its southern territory.

To stave off a further escalation, a Qatari delegation entered the Gaza Strip Tuesday night. Qatari envoy Mohammed Al-Emadi is slated to meet with the Hamas leadership.

Meanwhile, the US has condemned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for meeting senior Hamas figures in Istanbul last week. The Hamas delegation was lead by the head of its political bureau Ismail Haniyeh, and included deputy chief Saleh Al-Arouri – wanted in the US as a terrorist.

On the heels of the normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the United States is planning a regional peace summit with several Arab states that will likely be held in one of the Gulf sheikdoms. That is reportedly the reason that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is visiting the Middle East, on a tour that includes stops in Arab countries rumored to be in line to follow the UAE in establishing official ties with Israel. The Americans have reportedly received a promise in principle from Bahrain, Oman, Morocco, Sudan, and Chad to send senior representatives to the summit.

Also next week, an Israeli delegation and top aides to US President Donald Trump will fly together to the United Arab Emirates for talks on cementing the normalization deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced.

Concurrently, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told Pompeo that his transitional government was not authorized to normalize ties with Israel, and the issue should not be linked to Sudan’s desire to be removed from the US state sponsors of terrorism list. The Sudanese government sacked its foreign ministry spokesman last week after he called the UAE decision to normalize relations with Israel “a brave and bold step”.

The United States’ bid to reimpose sanctions against Iran by triggering a snapback mechanism has ended. “There is no consensus in the council and thus the president is not in the position to take further action,” UN Security Council (UNSC) President Dian Triansyah Djani said on Tuesday. A reimposition of the 2015 UNSC sanctions would have included an embargo to prevent the flow of arms to Iran, once a separate UNSC arms embargo is automatically lifted in October.

Council members France, Britain and Germany (E3), which along with Russia and China remain in the accord, dismissed the move as void given Washington’s departure from the deal. “We were disappointed to see our friends, the E3 countries, not voting to extend the arms embargo on Iran and thus prevent its adoption,” Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said.

If the United States wants an agreement with Iran, it must first come back to the nuclear deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday. Long-tense relations between the two adversaries have escalated since 2018, when US President Donald Trump ditched the deal and reimposed sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy.

Antisemitism Watch: Antisemitic posters blaming Jews for the COVID-19 pandemic appeared over the weekend in the southern Argentine city of Neuquen, nearly 700 miles south of Buenos Aires. The posters contained phrases such as “The Jews are the virus” and “Argentines Awake to the World Jewish Dictatorship.” Neuquen has a population of 230,000, some 300 of whom — or 0.13 percent — are Jewish.

The British rapper Wiley repeated tropes about Jewish power and money that saw him removed from social media platforms. Wiley doubled down on many of his remarks, including that Jews “run the Earth,” are very rich and “stick together,” in an interview with the “1 Po Show” on the FilthyFellas YouTube channel.

A stormy debate is expected at the Knesset on Wednesday over a controversial bill that would redefine who is allowed into Israel via the Law of Return. Since 1970, the law, and its accompanying aliyah benefits, have applied to anyone with a Jewish grandparent. One of the reasons was that the Nazis’ Nuremberg Laws applied to anyone with a Jewish grandparent. The new bill would change the law to apply only to anyone with a Jewish parent. According to Halacha, only someone with a Jewish mother is considered Jewish.

An 88-year-old Holocaust survivor from Poland who says that never having a formal education has been “a profound regret” was awarded a high school diploma. Miriam Schreiber was presented with an honorary diploma on Aug. 16 at the New England Jewish Academy in Hartford, Connecticut.

Schreiber and her family hid in villages and forests in Poland for several months beginning in 1939. She then spent nearly six years in a slave labor camp in Siberia. She watched family members freeze and starve to death. Liberated at 14, Schreiber was sent to a displaced persons camp in Germany. She married her husband when she was 15 and had her first child the following year. The family immigrated to the United States in 1960.

