Netanyahu to Visit Bahrain ‘Soon’; Syria Accuses Israel of Carrying Out Overnight Airstrikes

1

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been invited by the crown prince of Bahrain to visit the Gulf nation, possibly as early as next week. It comes after the two leaders spoke by phone for the second time since the nations last month formally established diplomatic relations.

The news comes just days after Manama’s foreign minister headed the first-of-its-kind delegation from the kingdom to the Jewish state, and following Netanyahu’s reported trip on Sunday to Saudi Arabia.

Netanyahu said in a statement that he spoke with Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad about “the fact that we can bring the fruits of peace to our peoples and to our countries in a very short time.”

Since September, Israel has forged normalization agreements with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan, the first Arab states to do so in over a quarter of a century.

2

Syria blamed Israel for a series of airstrikes late Tuesday night that targeted facilities south of the capital of Damascus and close to the shared Golan Heights border. It was the second alleged Israeli attack in the in the past week in Syria, across which Jerusalem accuses Iran of creating permanent military infrastructure. That operation was, in turn, precipitated by the IDF’s discovery of bombs planted along the frontier reportedly at the behest of the Iranian army’s elite Quds Force.

In a rare move, the IDF publicly claimed responsibility, in what some analysts believe constituted a tacit message to President-elect Joe Biden. The incoming POTUS has vowed to return to – or at the very least attempt to renegotiate – the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal, which Israeli officialdom vehemently opposes.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, on Tuesday wrote a letter to the international body’s secretary general demanding that the Security Council take action against Iranian military entrenchment in Syria.

3

Palestinians saw a record-shattering 1,811 new confirmed coronavirus infections between Monday and Tuesday as the pandemic worsened in both the West Bank and Gaza. According to the Palestinian Authority health ministry, the West Bank logged a record 1,126 cases over the past day. The previous record, set only a day before, was 863.

In response, PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced that tighter restrictions will soon be put in place on the West Bank to “break the spread of the virus.” On Friday and Saturday, PA-controlled areas will re-enter total lockdown for the first time since July before the start of a 14-day nightly curfew.

Meanwhile, Egypt on Tuesday temporarily opened its border with the Gaza Strip for the first time since blocking access during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Egyptian and Palestinian officials announced the three-day opening Saturday. The border crossing will shutter again Thursday.

These developments come as Israel announced its intention earlier in the week to transfer somewhere between three to four million coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians in the West Bank and the Strip. A senior official in Ramallah’s Health Ministry said that the move is included in a deal reached between Israel and pharmaceutical companies.

4

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde formally urged Iran to cancel the scheduled execution of an Iranian-Swedish professor charged with spying for Israel. Linde delivered the official protest in a call with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif.

The conversation came amid reports that Tehran was moving ahead with the plan to execute Ahmadreza Djalali, a specialist in emergency medicine who was arrested during a visit to the Islamic Republic in 2016. He was subsequently convicted of leaking information about two scientists who were working on Iran’s nuclear program to the Mossad, which allegedly resulted in their assassinations.

According to Djalali, the sentence was handed down as a result of his refusal to spy for the Islamic Republic during his stay in Europe.

“Sweden denounces the death penalty and is working to not have the sentence against Djalali carried out,” Linde wrote in a tweet.

5

Diaspora and Israeli organizations and communities representing millions of Jews around the world will participate in a mass Kaddish (the mourners’ prayer) and recite a tailored Azkara (memorial prayer) this Shabbat for Jews buried in inaccessible Arab countries across the Middle East and North Africa.

The date is the closest Shabbat to November 30, which is the Day to Commemorate the Departure and Expulsion of Jews from Arab Countries and Iran. It is a date officially marked by the State of Israel and Jewish communities around the world.

Thus far, over 100 organizations and communities have signed up at www.KaddishInitiative.com, including the Israeli umbrella organization for Jews from Arab countries that represents millions of people in the Jewish state.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich joined the call to recite the prayers. “A fundamental cornerstone of the Jewish tradition is our collective memory. Therefore, I call on Jewish communities around the world to join in this global Shabbat of Remembrance. By reciting the Mourner’s Kaddish and an Azkara on the Shabbat of November 28, we will stand united in solidarity, in honor of those we cannot physically pay our respects to.”