US Ambassador To UN: Another Peace Deal In Days; Israel To Go Into Total Lockdown

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, said on Wednesday that another Arab state could sign a peace deal with Israel within days. “Our plan is to bring more countries, which we will have more being announced very soon,” Craft told the Al Arabiya news outlet. “Could be one in the next day or two.” Craft framed Israel’s normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed earlier this month as crucial to countering the Islamic Republic of Iran. Relatedly, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman called upon world leaders to confront Iranian nuclear aspirations as a united front and expressed support for US Middle East peace efforts. In an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Salman said: “Our experience with the Iranian regime has taught us that partial solutions or appeasement will not stop its threats to international peace and security. A comprehensive solution and a firm international position are required to ensure fundamental solutions to the Iranian regime’s attempt to obtain weapons of mass destruction and its ballistic missile program,” Salman said. In another possible move towards normalization, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudan’s Sovereignty Council chair Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan are likely to meet in the coming days in Uganda. On Saturday, September 26, the Sudanese-Israeli Friendship Association will be inaugurated in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum. At the event, a process leading to the establishment of relations between the two countries will reportedly be announced.

2 Israel is heading back into a complete lockdown, which will begin on Friday and is likely to last until at least the end of the High Holidays. After eight hours of deliberations, the coronavirus cabinet made its recommendations, which were brought to the full cabinet for a late-night vote. The government subsequently approved the stricter measures. The lockdown will probably include the shuttering of synagogues, decreasing the number of people who are allowed to protest, closing all nonessential businesses and markets, reducing public transportation routes, and allowing citizens to only congregate with their nuclear families. The decision was made on a day when almost 7,000 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus within a 24-hour period, a grim new record. As doctors confront a surge in COVID-19 cases, with some patients waiting for hours in ambulances, the northern city of Haifa’s Rambam Health Care Campus is tackling the crisis by transforming its parking lot into a ward. The car park can was originally earmarked as a possible shelter after Israel’s 2006 conflict with the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah. And the economic repercussions from the decision to implement a second national lockdown last Friday became clearer on Wednesday. Newly released figures from the National Employment Service reveal that 110,000 people have registered for unemployment in the last six days. Over 28,000 of those were added in the past day alone. 3

Antisemitism Watch: Organizers at San Francisco State University said they will livestream their videoconference with infamous Palestinian hijacker Leila Khaled over Facebook, after the online communication platform Zoom moved to nix it.

The event was temporarily cancelled after the Lawfare Project, an NGO that defends human rights on behalf of Jewish and pro-Israel communities around the world, had complained to Zoom that Khaled is affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a designated terror organization.

Khaled was part of a team that hijacked TWA Flight 840 on its way from Rome to Tel Aviv in 1969. A year later she participated in the attempted hijacking of an El Al flight from Amsterdam to New York City, as part of a series of simultaneous hijackings carried out by the PFLP.

Khaled was arrested in London, where the pilot diverted the plane, and later released in exchange for hostages from another hijacking.