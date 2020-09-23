Netanyahu, Bahraini Crown Prince Speak; Trump: More Peace Deals ‘Coming Fast’

The two leaders reiterated the content of the Abraham Accords that both nations signed last week, and discussed “how we might quickly add content to the agreements between Bahrain and Israel and turn this peace into economic peace, technological peace, tourist peace, peace in all of these fields.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today with Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. ????https://t.co/IKi0XeWEZV pic.twitter.com/zEn81f0KiC — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 22, 2020

Regarding the White House-brokered peace deals, US President Donald Trump said during his address at the opening session of the 75th UN General Assembly that more agreements to normalize ties between Israel and Arab countries are likely:

“They are coming fast, and they know it’s great for them, and it’s great for the world. These groundbreaking peace deals are the dawn of the new Middle East… We intend to deliver more peace agreements shortly, and I have never been more optimistic for the future of the region. There is no blood in the sand. Those days are hopefully over.”

Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riad al-Maliki said on Tuesday that the PA will relinquish its role as temporary chairman of the current round of Arab League meetings in protest of the League’s refusal to condemn normalization with Israel.

“Palestine refuses to record in its history that it presided over the moral degeneracy that was revealed in the last meeting…and the normalization steps that followed it, which were in essence a rejection of the work we did between the walls of the Arab League,” al-Maliki stated. Ramallah had previously indicated that it would leave or suspend its membership in the pan-Arab body after the League rejected a Palestinian resolution to condemn the United Arab Emirates for establishing open ties with Israel. 2 US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz that Washington was committed to maintaining the Jewish state’s military edge in the Middle East, as the two sides sought ways to assuage Jerusalem’s concerns over the sale of F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates. Abu Dhabi has expressed hopes that the normalization agreement will make it easier to push through the sale of the planes. The United States and UAE aim to have an initial agreement on the sale confirmed by early December. The deal must satisfy a decades-old policy that states any US weapons sold in the region must not impair Israel’s “qualitative military edge,” guaranteeing that American military technology furnished to the Jewish state is “superior in capability” to those sold to its neighbors. 3

A powerful explosion shook a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon on Tuesday. While the cause of the blast was not clear, Lebanon’s official news agency said that it coincided with intense Israeli overflights “that did not leave the skies” over the area since Tuesday morning. No casualties were reported.

The mysterious blast comes seven weeks after the giant explosion at the Port of Beirut, caused by the detonation of nearly 3,000 tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrate. The blast killed nearly 200 people, injured 6,500 and damaged tens of thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital.

While Hezbollah has denied storing weapons at the port depot the Iran-backed terrorist group is believed to have expanded its arsenal, amassing tens of thousands of rockets and missiles that can hit virtually anywhere in Israel.