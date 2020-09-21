HonestReporting’s CEO To Feature at Presitigious Conference

1

The conference will bring together thousands people who will be briefed by leaders on the alliance between Israel and the United States, as well as the security and economic challenges facing the State of Israel and world Jewry. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference will be broadcast online on September 24 on The Jerusalem Post website (jpost.com) and Facebook page.

The Harvard Kennedy School of Government has announced one of the new Fellows for the school’s Future of Diplomacy Project: Saeb Erekat, a Palestinian politician who is also an architect of the infamous 400 million dollar a year Martyr’s Fund. This is a Palestinian government program that pays salaries to terrorists, in part by using foreign aid money from tax dollars.

Erekat also promotes the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, whose stated aim (according to its founders) is to bring about Israel’s total destruction. Indeed, Erekat has a long history of poisoning the conversation about Israelis and Palestinians with misleading statements and even outright lies, keeping both sides farther from peace.

Sudanese officials will reportedly hold a “decisive” meeting with counterparts from the United States and the United Arab Emirates over the potential signing of a normalization agreement with Israel. Khartoum is among a number of Arab capitals that are considering following in the footsteps of both the UAE and Bahrain by forging ties with the Jewish state.

While Sudan was previously aligned with Iran during the rulership of Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted amid popular protests last year, the country’s transitional government has been pressing to get be removed from the US’ list of state sponsors of terror and has thus displayed a willingness to end decades of anomosity with Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, Palestinian officials have expressed concern that Qatar is also weighing establishing relations with Israel. Palestinian leaders argue that a joint US-Qatari statement issued last week about resolving the conflict with Israel on the basis of the Trump peace plan was tantamount to Doha’s endoresment of the proposal, which has been rejected by Ramallah.

In another development likely to anger the Palestinian leadership, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said this weekend that he hopes to move his nation’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem by the end of 2020.

A senior US official has alleged that Iran is resuming work with North Korea in order to enhance its development of long-range missiles. The source also suggested that the Islamic Republic could have enough material to construct a nuclear weapon within the next few months.

It comes as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned Washington that it faces reprecussions after the Trump Administration declared that UN sanctions against Iran have again taken effect. The move to “snapback” the penalities was rejected by other world powers that argue the US is no longer party to the 2015 nuclear deal following President Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the agreement in 2018.

“America is approaching a certain defeat in its sanctions move.… We will never yield to US pressure and Iran will give a crushing response to America’s bullying,” Rouhani threatened.

Notably, Bahrain on Monday revealed that it had earlier this year thwarted a terrorist plot by the Islamic Republic that would have targeted diplomats and foreigners in the Gulf nation, which home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet.

Antisemitism Watch: Two Hezbollah terrorists have been sentenced to life in prison for their role in the 2012 bombing of a bus carrying primarily Israelis in Burgas, Bulgaria.

The attack killed five Israelis, including a pregnant woman, in addition to the Bulgarian driver. Thirty-five others were injured.

Bulgarian and Israeli authorities blamed the attack on the Iranian-backed Lebanese Shi’ite organization, which in part accounted for the European Union’s subsequent decision to blacklist Hezbollah’s “military” wing.

A novel detailing the story of American Jewish boxers who played a role in counering Nazism in the US in the years leading up to World War II is slated for release on October 6. Though a work of fiction, Leslie K. Barry’s Newark Minutemen addresses the history of Nazism in the US during the 1930s.

Barry’s book has already generated so much buzz that movie producers John Niven and Nick Ball have reportedly started writing a screenplay for a related film.

