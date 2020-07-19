Report: Two Cyber Attacks Carried Out Against Israel

|1
Two cyber attacks were carried out against Israeli water infrastructure in recent weeks, Israeli media reported over the weekend. The Water Authority confirmed the report, but said no damage was done to Israel’s water system. One attack targeted agricultural water pumps in the upper Galilee, while the other struck infrastructure in the center of the country.
Officials did not say who carried out the attacks on the pump stations, but the attacks come amid a reportedly escalating tit-for-tat between Israel and Iran following an alleged April attack by Tehran on Israel’s drinking water.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to quickly advance the law that allows for a coronavirus lockdown. The goal is to move forward the “big coronavirus law” and to enact a separate law that will allow a small group to impose lockdowns. On Friday, cabinet ministers approved a series of restrictions on public gatherings and venues in an effort to curb the second outbreak of the coronavirus, which has been gripping Israel over the past two weeks.
