Bahraini Ministers to Make Historic Visit to Israel; Hate Crimes in US Hit 10-Year High

Two Bahraini ministers will make the first official visit to Israeli by ministers from the Gulf kingdom later this week to take part in a trilateral meeting in Jerusalem with Israeli and US officials.

The Wednesday meeting is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al- Zayani.

Israeli officials are reportedly working to finalize an aviation agreement for direct flights between Tel Aviv and Manama so it can be signed at the meeting, and are also expected to discuss opening embassies and exchanging ambassadors.

Earlier this week, the cabinet voted unanimously to ratify the “Joint Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic, peaceful, and friendly relations” with the Kingdom of Bahrain, concluding a normalization process that the two countries began roughly two months ago.

“The establishment of peace and normalization with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan constitute a major achievement for the State of Israel,” Prime Minister Netanyahu said at the weekly cabinet meeting, minutes before the vote. “This is the result of a long effort we have led for years, an effort to expand the circle of peace, an effort to bring true peace, an effort to bring peace for peace,” he added.

Bahrain is one of two Gulf nations to sign normalization agreements with Israel, the other being the United Arab Emirates. In addition, the Jewish state and Sudan agreed in late October to normalize relations and to “end the state of belligerence between their nations” in another deal brokered by the Trump Administration.

Israel and the European Union (EU) have launched talks to deepen economic cooperation and discussed the possibility of creating a new trade corridor between the east Mediterranean and Gulf states, Israel’s Finance Ministry and central bank said.

The idea of establishing a “regional peace railway” that would boost the economies of Israel, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states came up during annual discussions that also focused on the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The new railway, the Bank of Israel said, would be a “shorter, faster, cheaper and safer” way to connect the East and West than current trade routes.

Hate crimes committed in the US rose to their highest level in more than a decade in 2019, a new report from the FBI disclosed, leading to calls from American Jewish groups for the urgent passage of legislation to counter the alarming trend.

The FBI’s Hate Crimes Statistics, 2019 report recorded 7,314 criminal incidents and 8,559 related offenses as being motivated “by bias toward race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity” — an increase of 3 percent on the previous year and the highest number since 2008.

In response to the findings, both the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee urged the US Congress to pass the NO HATE Act, which would significantly boost state and federal resources for combating hate crimes.

Eytan Stibbe, a former Israeli fighter pilot, will soon become the second astronaut in the country’s history, the Israel Space Agency (ISA) announced in a special televised statement from the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Stibbe is slated to take off for the International Space Station in late 2021. The mission is slated to last for 200 hours, during which Stibbe will conduct a series of experiments meant to advance Israeli technologies and scientific developments by researchers and startups, according to the ISA.

Israel’s first astronaut, Ilan Ramon, and the six other members of the Space Shuttle Columbia were killed in a 2003 reentry disaster just 16 minutes before they were due to land back on Earth.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said the announcement marked “a day of national joy, and great pride. An Israeli pilot with a blue-and-white flag embroidered on his shoulder will prove once again, as we have been showing here for 72 years, that even the sky is no limit for us.”

