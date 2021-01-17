Biden Team Reportedly Talking to Iran About US Rejoining Nuke Deal; Pentagon Moves Israel to Mideast Command

1

The incoming Biden administration has already begun holding talks with Iran on a return to the 2015 nuclear deal, and has updated Israel on those conversations, local media reported on Saturday.

US President-elect Joe Biden, who is set to be inaugurated as president on January 20, has insinuated that the US could re-enter the accord — from which President Donald Trump withdrew America in 2018 – if Tehran recommits to the terms of the deal.

Iran, in turn, has conditioned such an eventuality on the lifting of US economic sanctions that have since been re-imposed.

Meanwhile, Jerusalem is pushing for any rejoining by the US to include fresh limitations on Tehran’s ballistic missile program, as well as the Islamic Republic’s support for terror activities around the world. Late last week, it was reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was assembling a team to prepare for the first round of talks with the Biden administration on Iran’s nuclear program.

Relatedly, European powers on Saturday voiced deep concern over the Islamic Republic’s plans to produce uranium metal, warning that Tehran has “no credible civilian use” for the element.

“The production of uranium metal has potentially grave military implications,” said the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany, the so-called E3, in a joint statement.

Uranium metal can be used as a component in nuclear weapons. As part of the deal it signed, Iran committed to a 15-year ban on “producing or acquiring plutonium or uranium metals or their alloys.”

2

The Pentagon is reorganizing its global command structure to include the Jewish state in the military sphere managed by the head of US Central Command.

The shift, from US European Command to the command that overseas US military relations and operations across the Middle East, was ordered by President Donald Trump. It does not portend changes in the basing of American forces in either region.

Israel for decades had been a part of the European Command because of the hostile nature of its relations with the Arab world.

The Pentagon said the change to what it calls its Unified Command Plan reflects the easing of tensions between the Jewish state and some Arab countries. It said the Abraham Accords, which normalized Israel’s relation with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan, “provided a strategic opportunity” for the United States to “align key partners against shared threats in the Middle East” — an apparent reference to creating a more united front against Iran.

3

On Friday, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas issued a decree ordering general elections in the Palestinian territories. If elections do wind up being held, it will be the first time that Palestinians have gone to the polls in 15 years.

Abbas’s declaration calls for both legislative and presidential elections. Parliamentary elections are slated for May 22, followed by the presidential vote on July 31. At a later stage, elections for the Palestine Liberation Organization’s legislative body will also take place.

Abbas has made several promises to hold elections – but has shelved them time after time. While he was only elected for a four-year term, Abbas has held the office of president since 2005. Recently, the 85-year-old Abba has come under pressure from the European Union to hold long-overdue elections.

The last vote ended with a landslide victory for the Islamist terror group Hamas. After a short-lived unity government with Abbas’s Fatah party, a brief civil war erupted, resulting in Hamas seizing control over the Gaza Strip. Fatah continued to rule the West Bank. In September, both factions agreed to hold fresh elections.

4

