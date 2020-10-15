Sudan Reportedly Set to Normalize Ties with Israel; Are the Saudis Next?

1

After heated internal discussions, Sudan’s transitional Sovereignty Council has reportedly decided to normalize relations with Israel. According to Arab media, the Trump Administration gave Khartoum an ultimatum to recognize the Jewish state within 24 hours in exchange for being removed from the US terrorism blacklist.

The Sovereignty Council, which was created following the overthrow of longtime strongman Omar al-Bashir, was apparently divided on the matter, with military leaders in favor of Washington’s proposal – which also includes an economic aid package – and civilian members opposed to the prospect.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sovereignty Council chair Abdel Fattah al-Burhan held a surprise meeting in Uganda, thus paving the way for the establishment of bilateral ties.

It comes as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday met with his Saudi counterpart in Washington. During a joint press conference, the top US diplomat urged Riyadh to follow in the footsteps of both the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain by formalizing relations with Israel.

Pompeo added that he hoped the Saudi leadership could help convince the Palestinians to return to the negotiating table. He also suggested that a decision by the House of Saud to open official diplomatic channels with the Jewish state would result in a “robust program of arms sales” to the Gulf kingdom.