A New Middle East: Israel To Sign Peace Deals With UAE, Bahrain at White House

Some 700 guests are expected to attend the White House signing ceremony on Tuesday, 7 p.m. local time, marking Israel’s normalization agreements with the UAE and Bahrain.

Before the ceremony, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet at the White House with US President Donald Trump, who brokered the diplomatic breakthrough.

The UAE and Bahrain will be represented at the signing ceremony by their foreign ministers, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, respectively.

Speaking Monday in a video statement from Washington, Netanyahu held up what he said were the draft accords with the UAE and Bahrain.

While the texts of the agreements have not yet been released, the Israeli official briefing reporters said that Netanyahu will be signing a “peace treaty” with the UAE and a separate “declaration of peace” with Bahrain. The former is a treaty with international legal standing, which must be approved by parliament, while the latter is merely a joint statement espousing a commitment to peace.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates is wasting no time. Textbooks used in schools in the UAE are already teaching about the normalization agreement, barely two weeks after the announcement of the deal. Students are presented with the religious, ethical and national reasons to support the agreement, while learning about the importance of peacemaking.

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has called on the Arab states to boycott the signing ceremony. Shtayyeh described the event as “a black day in the history of the Arab nation that will be added to the Palestinian calendar of pain.”

Shtayyeh’s call to boycott came on the background of several Palestinian factions, including Fatah and Hamas, having urged Palestinians to protest against the peace deals.

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi implored the Palestinians to relinquish their policy of rejectionism and resume the peace talks with the Jewish state.

“I call on the Palestinian leadership to understand the reality, to be responsible, to play a leadership role – as the UAE and Bahrain have done – and to return to the negotiating table,” Ashkenazi said during an interview with the Abu Dhabi – based newspaper Al-Ittihad.

Police are planning to set up hundreds of checkpoints across the country and hand out steep fines to enforce the nationwide lockdown set to begin on Friday in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus in Israel.

The lockdown approved by the cabinet on Sunday night — to last at least three weeks — comes as the country has seen infection rates spike, topping 4,000 new daily cases.

However, the Health Ministry said on Monday that the government could ease the lockdown if the amount of daily infections drops to 1,000 a day.

“If we see a drop to 1,000 patients, and proper behavior [from the public], and a downward trend in morbidity, and at the same time stabilization in the hospital system, that will be a positive sign to consider coming out of the lockdown. We will put together criteria in the coming days,” Health Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy added.

Antisemitism Watch: The United Kingdom’s fourth largest party suspended a candidate for mayor of London who was filmed in 1997 telling voters not to support a Jew. The Liberal Democrats suspended Geeta Sidhu-Robb, who was vying to become their candidate in London’s 2021 mayoral elections.

Over the weekend, a video emerged on Twitter showing her during a 1997 general election campaign for the constituency of Blackburn in northern England. In that campaign, Sidhu-Robb was running as a member of the Conservative Party against Jack Straw, a former Labour lawmaker.

Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins will take on the lead role in a new film about the late Sir Nicholas George Winton, who saved hundreds of children from the Nazis. In the Holocaust drama One Life, both Hopkins and fellow British actor Johnny Flynn will play Winton at different stages of his life.

The son of German-Jewish parents, at the age of 29 Winton oversaw the rescue of children in Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia who were threatened with deportation to Adolf Hitler’s death camps. He arranged for them to safely travel to England, where the children were taken in by British foster families. From 1938 to 1939 Winton succeeded in rescuing around 669 children, most of them Jewish.

Winton kept his rescue efforts a secret and it was only publicized 49 years later when his wife discovered in their attic a scrapbook featuring the children’s names and addresses.

