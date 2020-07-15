Israel’s Ofek 16 Satellite Beams First Pics From Space

1

A week after Israel launched the Ofek 16 reconnaissance satellite into space, the first high-quality pictures have been received at an Israel Aerospace Industries’ (IAI) control station in Yehud, Israel’s Defense Ministry announced Tuesday. Israel is the seventh country in the world to achieve full space capabilities and one of 13 countries capable of launching satellites.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill into law to prohibit the state contracting with companies that boycott Israel. As such, it has become the 32nd state to enact an anti-BDS measure. The Anti-Discrimination Against Israel Act prohibits Missouri and its political subdivisions from entering into contracts worth more than $100,000 with companies numbering 10 or more employees that engage in BDS.

Eighteen major US Jewish organizations in the United States called on the US on Tuesday to exert pressure on Jordan’s King Abdullah to extradite Ahlam Tamimi, the Jordanian terrorist who orchestrated the 2001 Sbarro pizzeria bombing in Jerusalem that killed 15 people, including two American nationals. The US groups’ public declaration comes shortly before the August 9 anniversary of the attack, in which a further 130 people were injured.

Bari Weiss, opinion editor with a focus on antisemitism, has resigned from The New York Times. The author of a much-discussed recent book on antisemitism, Weiss announced her resignation in a blistering letter to New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger that was posted to her website.

With a record 1,718 people being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in a single day, and the infection rate climbing to 5.9%, an FDA-approved treatment for cholesterol could be effective in dramatically easing the symptoms of COVID-19, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported.

Antisemitism Watch: ViacomCBS has cut ties with actor and host Nick Cannon after he made antisemitic remarks and spread conspiracies about Jewish people in a June 30 episode of his podcast “Cannon’s Class.”

In an interview with The Washington Post, Israel’s outgoing ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, said: “I think we have to fight antisemitism on all fronts. Today with social media it is a challenge, and we have debates with scholars and legal experts about what we can do regarding, hate crimes, how to deal with freedom of speech and where we draw the line. We cherish freedom of speech, but we cannot cherish freedom of hate.”

