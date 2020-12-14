Netanyahu to Biden: No Business as Usual With Iran; Oman, Indonesia to Announce Normalization With Israel

1

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed that it would be a grave error “to go back to business as usual with Iran,” in what is being construed as a not so tacit message to President-elect Joe Biden. The Israeli premier made his comments during a press conference alongside US National Security adviser Robert O’Brien, who was visiting the Jewish state.

“As long as Iran continues to subjugate and threaten its neighbors, as long as Iran continues calling for Israel’s destruction, as long as Iran continues to bankroll, equip and train terrorist organizations throughout the region and the world, and as long as Iran persists in its dangerous quest for nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them… we should all unite to prevent this major threat to world peace.”

Netanyahu fought tooth and nail against the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, more commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear deal spearheaded by the Obama administration and which Biden, who was at the time vice president, has vowed to re-enter so long as Tehran recommits to complying with its stipulations.

President Donald Trump in 2018 withdrew the United States from the agreement and re-imposed economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic, a move widely hailed by Israeli officialdom.

O’Brien arrived in Jerusalem just days after Washington announced that Israel and Morocco would establish full diplomatic relations, the fourth such deal between the Jewish state and an Arab country in as many months.

He emphasized that the Trump Administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign targeting Tehran had been successful and that the series of accords between Israel and regional nations would cement what he called “the legacies of peacemakers,” a reference to both Netanyahu and Trump.

2

According to Israeli sources, Oman and Indonesia – the latter being the world’s most populous Muslim country – could within weeks forge diplomatic ties with Jerusalem under the umbrella of the US-mediated Abraham Accords. Washington is reportedly feverishly attempting to get on board the peace train as many states as possible prior to President Trump leaving office.

To date, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco have agreed to normalization with Israel. Over the weekend, Bhutan also followed suit, albeit outside of the framework of the accords.

US Vice President Mike Pence is slated to visit the Jewish state in January and is widely expected to announce additional agreements.

Adding to the anticipation were comments made by US National Security adviser Robert O’Brien, who during his recent trip to Israel made clear that “the momentum is now on the side of the peacemakers… because the way of peace is far better than the way offered by terrorists… and radical clerics.”

“Peace deals are becoming a regular event,” he quipped.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2018 made an unannounced public visit to Oman, where he met with its then-leader, the late Sultan Qaboos. Israel had unofficial trade relations with Muscat from 1994-2000, when the Second Palestinian Intifada broke out. However, the countries have continued coordinating their efforts to counter Iranian expansionism in the Middle East.

Similarly, Israel and Indonesia do not have formal ties but cooperate in the areas of trade and tourism. In 1993, former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin met Indonesian president Suharto in Jakarta.

3

According to media reports, Turkey has chosen a new ambassador to Israel to fill the post left vacant for over two years. The candidate, Ufuk Ulutas, previously studied at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and is a supporter of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose Islamist government over the past decade has torpedoed relations with the Jewish state while harboring members and supporting the leadership of the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip.

Ulutas currently serves as chairman for the Center for Strategic Research at the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The move comes as tensions between Israel and Turkey remain high, including over the latter’s aggressive actions related to a dispute regarding rights to natural gas deposits in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Accordingly, the apparent decision is being construed as an olive branch to incoming US leader Joe Biden. The president-elect has in the past referred to Erdogan as an “autocrat” and implied that Ankara had facilitated the rise of the Islamic State terror group by allowing foreign fighters to freely cross the border into Syria.

Notably, Erdogan was the last leader of a NATO ally to acknowledge Biden’s November election victory.

It was not immediately clear if Israel had agreed to return the favor and send an ambassador back to Turkey.

4

Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization have reportedly made progress in negotiations over a prisoner swap deal in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Gaza’s rulers are believed to be holding captive two Israeli citizens, Avera Avraham Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, as well as the remains of Israeli troops Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin.

The breakthrough in talks reportedly ensued due to the spread of COVID-19 in the Gaza Strip, and the authorities’ growing fears that the situation could get out of hand without further external aid.

The parents of deceased Lt. Hadar Goldin, Lea and Simcha, on Sunday praised the “humanitarian deal with Gaza in the fight against coronavirus, under which Hadar and Oron will return home.”

Talks regrading a possible deal have been going on for months. During a visit to Beirut in September, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh revealed that Egypt was brokering a prisoner swap with the Jewish state.

5

The Health Ministry announced that it is planning to issue Israelis who are vaccinated against the coronavirus a “green passport” that will grant them a waiver from restrictions applied to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.

Among the rights to be granted holders of a green passport will be access to cultural events, permission to eat at restaurants, and the option of not needing to quarantine after exposure to a diagnosed virus-carrier. The passports will be issued two weeks after a person gets the second of two required vaccination shots.

The waiver will also enable travelers to fly aboard without having to first get tested, as is currently mandated.

Israel is gearing up to begin a mass inoculation program next week, with the first vaccinations reportedly to be administered this coming Sunday. Jerusalem has purchased millions of doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, and the first batch landed at Ben Gurion Airport last week.

“The end of the pandemic is in sight. Until then I ask [everyone] to observe the rules,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a recent visit to a mass-immunization station in Tel Aviv.

