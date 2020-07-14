Iran Vows To Retaliate For Nuclear Facility Explosion

1

Iran Explosions: A spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned on Monday that Iran would “react decisively” if it is found that a regime or government was involved in the explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility. “If a regime or a government is involved in the Natanz incident, Iran will react decisively,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

Meanwhile, an explosion was reported at a gas condensate plant in the Kavian Fariman industrial zone in eastern Iran’s Razavi Khorasan Province on Monday. Firefighters prevented the fire from causing further explosions. The explosion is the most recent in a series of explosions and fires at infrastructure, industry and nuclear sites throughout Iran.

Israelis and Jews as well as their organizations are the focus of Iran’s infamous intelligence apparatus in Germany, according to a newly released federal government domestic intelligence report.

2

Annexation: Jordan’s King Abdullah warned on Monday that any unilateral Israeli moves to annex territory in the West Bank would fuel instability and dim hopes of a final settlement of the decades-old Arab-Israeli conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pulled an agenda item from this Sunday’s government meeting that would have made it more difficult to execute annexation of West Bank settlements. Had the government approved the draft decision, it would have put an end to the possibility of applying sovereignty in the coming months as promised by the prime minister.

3

The Health Ministry on Monday evening reported 1,578 coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, as the total cases crossed the 40,000 mark and government officials were said to conclude there was no escaping a reimposed lockdown throughout the country.

The number of serious COVID-19 cases continued to surge and reached 183, a leap of 32 in one day. The tally has more than doubled in six days.

4

Antisemitism Watch: A song glorifying the Nazi death camp Auschwitz became a meme on the popular social networking site TikTok, garnering more than 6.5 million views before it was removed. The song surfaced on the app on Sunday and includes the lyrics: “We’re going on a trip to a place called Auschwitz, it’s shower time.”

