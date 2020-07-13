COVID-19: Help On the Way For Financially Strapped Israelis

1

COVID-19: The first part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz’s NIS 80 billion rescue program, meant to offer stability to Israel after COVID-19 has pushed every fifth person in the country to unemployment, was approved on Sunday. The second part is meant to be presented on Monday.

Cabinet ministers on Sunday approved stipends of up to NIS 7,500 ($2,170) for self-employed Israelis, salaried employees and business owners who have been hurt economically by the coronavirus.

Speaking shortly before the vote, Netanyahu vowed that his administration would make sure that Israelis would not be left to their own devices and would take more such steps if necessary.

2

A fire broke out at a facility belonging to the Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company in southwest Iran but was quickly contained, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a local official. There have been several explosions around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities since late June.

3

Antisemitism Watch: Dozens of graves in what is believed to be the oldest Jewish cemetery in Europe were vandalized and desecrated last week.

A senior British Labour Party member of parliament has apologized, after it emerged that he had made comments on social media in which he called Zionism a “dangerous nationalist idea” and accused Israel of terrorism.

A St. Louis couple who brandished guns at Black Lives Matters protesters had run-ins with a local synagogue, according to a new report.

Recommended Reading