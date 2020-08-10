IDF Targets Hamas Assets After Launch of Explosive Balloons from Gaza

1

The Associated Press‘ headline, Israeli military strikes Hamas target in northern Gaza Strip, effectively misrepresents Sunday’s exchange between the IDF and Hamas. Israeli Air Force planes indeed struck an observation post belonging to the Palestinian terrorist group, but only “in response to the launching of incendiary balloons from Gazan territory into Israel over the course of the day,” according to the IDF.

There were no injuries reported.

Moreover, earlier Sunday gunshots fired from southern Gaza targeted Israeli civilians tasked with building the security barrier along the frontier.

On Monday, Israeli media reported that Hamas had launched close to a dozen missiles into the sea in what is being construed as a warning to Israel that the tense calm between the sides that has persisted for months could be shattered at any moment.

Israel and Hamas have been generally abiding by an unofficial cease-fire agreement that wa forged following numerous flare-ups that

2

Ten years after Maj. Eliraz Peretz and St.-Sgt. Ilan Sviatkovsky were killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the southern Gaza Strip, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) arrested one of the Palestinians involved in the attack. The agency announced on Sunday that it had arrested 38-year-old Abdullah Daghmah.

Peretz and Sviatkovsky were killed during an attack after their unit, from the Golani’s 12th Battalion, was rushed to the border fence when several men were spotted planting explosive devices. The IDF soldiers were attacked with mortar shells and gunfire after reaching the spot. According to the Shin Bet, Daghmah confessed that the attack had been planned by the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades. It was ultimately carried out in March 2010, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad took responsibility for it.

Following the announcement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “All those who seek evil know that even if years pass, the State of Israel will not give up until we deal with the terrorists.”

3

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz have both agreed to push back the August 25 deadline to pass Israel’s budget, in a move that could potentially stave off a fourth election in under two years.

Progress toward approving a budget has ground to a halt amid political squabbling between Netanyahu and Gantz. If a budget is not approved by August 25, the Knesset will dissolve and Israel will head to an election. The proposal by ministers Zvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel would push the deadline back by 100 days, giving the government until mid December to come to an agreement. The bill will be brought to a preliminary vote by the Knesset on Wednesday.

4

The United States will introduce a resolution this week to extend the arms embargo on Iran, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted on Sunday. “Countries in the Middle East from the Gulf to Israel support extending the arms embargo,” he added. “It is deeply important to every one of them. Arabs and Israelis are speaking with one voice, and the Security Council must listen.”

Pompeo’s remarks come as Dr. Nayef F. M. Alhajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, sent a letter to the UN Security Council in support of the move. “The GCC Secretary-General pointed out that Iran has continued to proliferate conventional weapons and arm terrorist and sectarian organizations and movements throughout the region,” the GCC, which includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar, said in a statement.

5

Antisemitism Watch: Nearly 2,000 people have so far signed a petition launched on August 2 to have the account of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan removed from Twitter. The appeal on Change.org includes an open letter addressed to Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey. Farrakhan has an estimated 350,000 followers on Twitter. Allowing him to remain on the platform “is negligent in times when hate crimes against Jews are on the rise,” the petition stated. The Nation of Islam leader has a history of making antisemitic remarks, previously describing Adolf Hitler as “a great man,” and calling Jews “termites” and “Satan.”

In July, YouTube removed Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan’s 4th Of July address from its platform following pressure from HonestReporting. During the nearly three-hour speech, Farrakhan unleashed a litany of antisemitic remarks.

6

An Israeli jewelry company is working on what it says will be the world’s most expensive coronavirus mask, a gold, diamond-encrusted face covering with a price tag of $1.5 million. The 18-karat white gold mask will be decorated with 3,600 white and black diamonds and fitted with top-rated N99 filters at the request of the buyer, said designer Isaac Levy.

He declined to identify the buyer, but said he was a Chinese businessman living in the United States. “I am happy that this mask gave us enough work for our employees to be able to provide their jobs in very challenging times like these times right now,” Levy added.

7

And in the most ironic news item of the the day, the captain of Israel’s hockey team has signed to play in Oswiecim, otherwise known as Auschwitz. When Eliezer Sherbatov, 28, takes the ice for the coming season, he will be just a short walk from the notorious Auschwitz concentration camp where Nazis murdered nearly 1 million Jews during the Holocaust. He told an Israeli newspaper that he had felt welcomed and was not fearful that hockey fans would hurl antisemitic taunts at him the way Polish football fans have drawn criticism for doing.

