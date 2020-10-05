Curve Flattening? Coronavirus Cabinet To Discuss Next Lockdown Steps

The coronavirus cabinet is expected to meet on Monday to discuss the next stage of the lockdown. While some ministers support a partial reopening of the economy immediately after the High Holidays, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that it is too early to make such decisions. Israel’s premier said the cabinet, which is expected to meet at noon local time, would discuss the long-term exit strategy, preliminary data, protecting the country’s elderly population, and stepping up enforcement efforts. The percentage of patients who tested positive on Sunday is an indication that the national lockdown is starting to work. Some 2,576 people were diagnosed with the virus on Saturday, while the number of active patients also dropped – to 69,248 from 71,504 the night before. And even though the infection rate remains high among the ultra-Orthodox, it has decreased in the Arab community. Another sign that curve may finally be flattening is that the rise in morbidity rates has halted. On September 18, the government implemented a partial closure. On September 25, it voted to enact a more comprehensive nationwide lockdown. Since September 30, the infection rate has been declining.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday held a first-of-its-kind town hall with Arab journalists, during which he spoke – in English – about the machinations of Turkey and Iran to destabilize the region and undermine efforts to achieve peace.

Among those who took part were Mohamed Al Hammadi, editor of the UAE-based Alroeya newspaper, and Ahdeya Ahmed Al-Sayed of Bahrain. They were joined by two Saudi journalists and other colleagues in the call, which was organized and sponsored by the Arab Council for Regional Integration.

During the call, Gantz said he hoped normalization would provide tools to help combat radical extremists: “We need to be able to offer a better alternative, to show the positive outcomes of moderation…We have so much to offer each other. Israel has largely been an island, but we have so much to offer and so much to receive. There is no better strategy than actual human ties.”