Curve Flattening? Coronavirus Cabinet To Discuss Next Lockdown Steps

|1
The coronavirus cabinet is expected to meet on Monday to discuss the next stage of the lockdown. While some ministers support a partial reopening of the economy immediately after the High Holidays, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that it is too early to make such decisions. Israel’s premier said the cabinet, which is expected to meet at noon local time, would discuss the long-term exit strategy, preliminary data, protecting the country’s elderly population, and stepping up enforcement efforts.
The percentage of patients who tested positive on Sunday is an indication that the national lockdown is starting to work. Some 2,576 people were diagnosed with the virus on Saturday, while the number of active patients also dropped – to 69,248 from 71,504 the night before.
And even though the infection rate remains high among the ultra-Orthodox, it has decreased in the Arab community. Another sign that curve may finally be flattening is that the rise in morbidity rates has halted.
On September 18, the government implemented a partial closure. On September 25, it voted to enact a more comprehensive nationwide lockdown. Since September 30, the infection rate has been declining.
|2
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday held a first-of-its-kind town hall with Arab journalists, during which he spoke – in English – about the machinations of Turkey and Iran to destabilize the region and undermine efforts to achieve peace.
Among those who took part were Mohamed Al Hammadi, editor of the UAE-based Alroeya newspaper, and Ahdeya Ahmed Al-Sayed of Bahrain. They were joined by two Saudi journalists and other colleagues in the call, which was organized and sponsored by the Arab Council for Regional Integration.
During the call, Gantz said he hoped normalization would provide tools to help combat radical extremists: “We need to be able to offer a better alternative, to show the positive outcomes of moderation…We have so much to offer each other. Israel has largely been an island, but we have so much to offer and so much to receive. There is no better strategy than actual human ties.”
3
The Israeli military has published a video it said proves that a site in Beirut claimed by the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group to be a civilian industrial factory is in fact a missile-production facility.
After Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s UN General Assembly address last week in which exposed the site, located in the Lebanese capital’s Janah neighborhood, Hezbollah organized a media tour of the factory, presenting its operations as innocent.
However, that is far from the truth, according to the IDF.
Turns out you need more than one hour to evacuate a Precision Guided Missile (PGM) manufacturing site, so Hezbollah hoped the reporters just wouldn’t notice.
Well… we did.
Here’s what was hiding in plain sight: pic.twitter.com/8rPv0szslM
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 2, 2020
The Israel Defense Forces then posted another video showing “suspicious traffic” moving between two Hezbollah sites in Beirut.
What else is Hezbollah trying to hide in Beirut?
Shortly after we exposed a Hezbollah Precision Guided Missile manufacturing site in the Chouaifet neighborhood, we identified suspicious traffic leaving the location to another Hezbollah facility in Borj el-Brajneh: pic.twitter.com/GqW426904X
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 2, 2020
|4
Israel and Lebanon have reached an agreement on a framework of indirect, US-mediated talks over a longstanding disputed maritime border between the two countries.
The agreement “will allow both countries to begin discussions, which have the potential to yield greater stability, security, and prosperity for Lebanese and Israeli citizens alike,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.
The talks will be held at the headquarters of the UN peacekeeping force in the southern Lebanese border town of Naqoura under the banner of the United Nations, and are expected to kick off on October 14.
Indirect talks mean that Lebanese negotiators will not be speaking directly to members of the Israeli delegation but through UN and US officials.
Israel and Lebanon have no diplomatic relations and are technically in a state of war. They each claim about 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea as being within their own exclusive economic zone.
5
A drama about the Yom Kippur War, Valley of Tears, the most ambitious television series in Israel’s history, will premiere on October 19. The 10-part epic, which cost more than $1 million per episode, is being released during the month that marks the 47th anniversary of the war.
The plot focuses on the experience of the IDF along the country’s northern border, and how it coped with an attack in which the military was vastly outnumbered by Syrian forces in the spot that has come to be known as the Valley of Tears. The heroism of the soldiers who kept fighting to hold the line until reserve forces could be mobilized has never been put on film in this way before.
Recommended Content
- Fatah-Hamas: A Bloody History of Reconciliations (Dov Lipman, HonestReporting)
- Will Rekindled Negotiations Between Israel and Lebanon Weaken Hezbollah? (Jerusalem Post Editorial)
- The UN Must Rethink Its Route (Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Jewish News Syndicate)
- Report: Jordan Expels Nizar Tamimi, Husband of US-Wanted Terrorist (Jackson Richman, Algemeiner/Jewish News Syndicate)
- Technologies That Can Help Us Stay Calm During COVID-19 (Brian Blum, Israel21C)