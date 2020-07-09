Will COVID-19 Cause Surge In Immigration To Israel?

1

COVID-19: Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog told an Israeli parliament committee that a-quarter-of-a-million immigrants would arrive in Israel over the next three-to-five years because of the coronavirus pandemic, most of them young and educated.

He pointed to multiple factors that could account for the immigration spike, including Israel’s handling of the pandemic — which was hailed originally for its efficiency; the rise of antisemitism around the world; the desire people are having during the crisis to be closer to relatives who already live in Israel; and the knowledge that despite the coronavirus, Israel continues to have a strong health care system and social services,. The annual number of immigrants arriving in the country has hovered at around 30,000.

The Ministerial Committee on Restricted Affairs is expected to meet to discuss the closure of cities across the country, according to Israel’s N12 News. The cities, where coronavirus has spread at a higher rate, include Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Raanana, Modiin Illit, Bet Shemesh, Kiryat Malachi, Lod, Ramle and Ashdod. The proposal will be presented to the ministerial committee, which will decide on restricted zones.

The Palestinians are prepared to return to the negotiating table with Israel under the auspices of the Quartet, which comprises the US, EU, UN and Russia, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone conversation on Wednesday.

Nearly three quarters of Iran’s main centrifuge assembly hall was destroyed by the recent explosion there, according to Institute for Science and International Security President David Albright. Albright said that this latest revelation is based on two new satellite overviews showing a much fuller picture than footage that was released last weekend and indicates that the vast majority of the centrifuge assembly hall was wiped out.

Beinart Vs. Gordis Point/Counterpoint: Peter Beinart’s essay, Yavne: A Jewish case for equality in Israel-Palestine, is trending all over social media. In response, Daniel Gordis wrote, End the Jewish state? Let’s try some honesty, first. As far as Israel goes, this is the hottest debate of the day.

Antisemitism Watch: Former NBA star Stephen Jackson doubled down on his defense of DeSean Jackson, calling out critics who are “upset” after he claimed the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver was “speaking the truth” in several antisemitic social-media posts.

