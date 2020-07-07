Is a Second National Lockdown Upon Israel?

1

COVID-19: On Monday, the government approved a set of new regulations to help limit the spread of the coronavirus across Israel. This is the first set of new directives that reduce freedom of movement and gathering since May, when Israel began relaxing restrictions and re-opening its economy.

The Health Ministry on Monday evening released new figures showing 962 coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, as Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said new restrictions approved earlier in the day were aimed at avoiding a national lockdown in the next week or two.

Israeli lawmakers passed a controversial law in the early hours of Tuesday morning allowing the government to impose coronavirus restrictions immediately and only later seek Knesset approval.

2

At least two people were killed and three others were injured in a large explosion at the Sepahan Boresh factory in the city of Baqershahr near Tehran on Monday night, according to Iranian and foreign reports. This is the third explosion reported in the Tehran region in the past two weeks, and the most recent in a series of explosions and fires reported in industrial areas and infrastructure throughout Iran.

3

Annexation: Fifty-five percent of the public see only a low chance that a move to annex/apply sovereignty in the West Bank/Judea and Samaria will be made in the coming year, according to a poll published on Monday by the Israeli Democracy Institute.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has called on Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah to “unite ranks” in efforts to thwart Israel’s expected annexation of areas in the West Bank, Arab media reported on Monday evening.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) announced on Monday that it opposes an act that would prohibit Israel from using US funds for annexation. “Congress must not politicize US security assistance to Israel,” AIPAC said.

4

Antisemitism Watch: Foodbenders, a Toronto-area restaurant located in the heart of the city, has been accused of promoting extreme antisemitic anti-Zionist theories and tropes through its social platforms and at the storefront.

A new World Zionist Organization report found a 70% rise in antisemitic incitement and discussions on social media compared to the period before the coronavirus.

Al Jazeera+ (AJ+) published a viciously antisemitic video, claiming that the Israeli military is behind American police brutality. In the video below, HonestReporting addresses this claim of anti-Israel activists who are hijacking the struggle of the black community.

5

VIDEO: An Appeal To the Media: Show the Real Story

Recommended Reading