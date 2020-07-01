Annexation On Ice: What’s Netanyahu’s Next Move?

1

Annexation: July 1 came and went, and the Israeli government’s plan to annex part of the West Bank remains on pause. Meanwhile, the White House wants Israel to offer the Palestinians a reciprocal gesture in exchange for unilateral annexation. “Among the ideas is transferring an area to the Palestinians where they can build without limits, or redefining some Area C lands, where Israel maintains full control, as Area B, where Palestinians have civil control, Israel’s Channel 12 reported Tuesday.”

Why hasn’t Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moved on annexation? There are four primary reasons why the plan to apply Israeli law over parts of the West Bank hasn’t come together the way Netanyahu had hoped.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson implored Israel to not proceed with annexation. Johnson, in an op-ed piece that appeared in the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, asserted that annexation threatens budding ties between Israel and the Arab world.

A letter, spearheaded by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, was condemned by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee as harmful to America’s interests. The hotly debated letter calls for placing conditions on aid to Israel if it moves forward with plans to unilaterally annex parts of the West Bank or continues related actions.

Antisemitism Watch: YouTube shut down 25,000 channels it said violated hate speech rules, including one belonging to the French antisemitic ‘pseudo-comedian’ Dieudonne.

Teenagers spray-painted a swastika on the street in front of a synagogue in Bangor, Maine.

A Muslim Montrealer is leading the charge to rename a metro station that honors Lionel Groulx, a Catholic priest who supported fascism and hated Jews, in favor of Canadian jazz legend Oscar Peterson.

