Annexation Not Happening on July 1

1

Annexation: US sources told the Jerusalem Post the Israeli government will not take any steps to extend sovereignty to parts of the West Bank this week. Although Israel’s governing coalition agreement allows for annexation measures to be taken as early as July 1, Israel and the US are still not on the same page and plans will not be ready by then. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi are said to have differing views on the scope and timing of annexation.

Meanwhile, the PA is struggling to mobilize Palestinian protests. AFP reports that lackluster rallies are due to a combination of political fatigue, the COVID pandemic, and unhappiness with the PA leadership. High-level officials in Ramallah denounced what they called the PA’s “confusing” response to Israel.

Despite the prospect of annexation, Qatar is still sending funds to Gaza. And analysts discussed with Tablet the importance of the Jordan Valley and the likelihood it’ll be annexed.

2

Green Without Borders claims it’s just a Lebanese environmental organization. Israel says the group is a front for Hezbollah, with its trees and watchtowers serving as cover for nefarious activities. According to a UNIFIL spokesperson, “The cutting of a branch here could trigger a war.” (Wall St. Journal, click via Twitter)

3

Antisemitism Watch: Black Lives Matter‘s UK twitter account sparked outrage with a ‘Free Palestine’ message. And in Michigan, a candidate running for a city council seat is under fire for anti-Israel activities that crossed the line into antisemitism.

Recommended Reading