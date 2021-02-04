Netanyahu Gulf Trip Canceled; Israel Shares COVID-19 Vaccines with Palestinians

1

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled next week’s planned trip to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, citing the halting of all passenger flights in and out of Israel due to the coronavirus.

The prime minister was scheduled to meet the with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi. The purpose of the trip was to both celebrate Israeli’s normalization with the two Arab nations, as well as enlist regional leaders in a campaign against the United State’s possible return to the 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran. Netanyahu had originally been slated to travel to the Gulf in November, but the pandemic and internal political issues led the premier to postpone on multiple occasions. In other diplomatic developments, Netanyahu is reportedly seekinto visit Egypt before the Jewish state’s upcoming general election in March. However, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has allegedly conditioned Netanyahu’s arrival on Jerusalem making a gesture on the Palestinian issue, such as a statement of Israel’s commitment to a two-state solution.

The Israeli government moved to expand its world-leading vaccination drive to all members of the public above the age of 16 on Thursday. Meanwhile, the infection rate continues to climb, and talks on tightening the country’s month-long lockdown continue. The move comes as the vaccination campaign, which has already inoculated roughly a third of the population, is showing signs of slowing down.

The latest figures from the Health Ministry showed that 7,919 new coronavirus cases were registered on Tuesday, with 73,707 active cases in the country. Of the 88,503 people screened for COVID-19 on Tuesday, 9.3 percent tested positive.

People who are vaccinated will reportedly be able to visit Greece. Jerusalem and Athens are ironing out an agreement that would enable mutual travel and tourism, Iocal media reported on Wednesday. In addition, Israelis will not be required to take another COVID-19 test and undergo mandatory isolation upon arrival, with the same rules set to apply to Greek visitors.

Israeli officials are hoping to have the deal ready by the time Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Israel on Monday. Currently, Israel’s Ben Gurion International airport is shuttered in a bid to curb infections.

3 The Palestinian Authority (PA) launched its vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on Tuesday, after receiving thousands of shots from Israel. PA Health Minister Mai al-Kaila was the first to get inoculated in Ramallah, along with several front-line medical workers. Jerusalem transferred 2,000 doses to the West Bank this week and said it had earmarked another 3,000 vaccines for Palestinians. By doing this, the Jewish state became the first nation in the world to share coronavirus inoculations with any external population. The PA has yet to publicly acknowledge Israel’s assistance. On Wednesday, the Palestinians also received 10,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. Part of the shipment was reportedly transferred to the Gaza Strip. Furthermore, Ramallah is set to receive 37,000 vaccinations through the World Health Organization’s global vaccine-sharing program around mid-February, followed by an additional 240,000 to 405,600 by the end of the month. After inoculating healthcare workers, Palestinians over 60 or with chronic illnesses will be the first to receive shots among the general public. The PA’s Health Ministry estimates that it will take several months to complete the vaccination drive in Palestinian areas.

Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeted several Iranian targets in southern Syria Wednesday night. According to Syrian state media, IDF fighter jets struck sites on the Syrian part of the Golan Heights, as well as Damascus airport. Intelligence sources point to Tehran, and its proxy the Hezbollah terrorist group, as using both locations for military operations.

Saudi-based Al Arabiya reported that a military base belonging to the Syrian military’s 165th Battalion was also hit. Iran allegedly uses the army base to store weapons. The Syrian state media outlet SANA reported no injuries, but that the strikes did cause damage.

The Israeli army did not comment on the allegations, following its policy to neither deny nor confirm reports about its operations in the neighboring country.

Relatedly, Hezbollah fired surface-to-air missiles at an Israeli drone over southern Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Israeli military, the aircraft was not damaged in the attack and continued on its mission.

On Monday, a small IDF drone was allegedly downed by Hezbollah as it performed a reconnaissance mission along the Lebanese border.

The attacks on Israeli drones this week came amid lingering tensions between Israel and Hezbollah over the death of one of the terror group’s members in July in an airstrike in Syria attributed to the Jewish state, which the militia has vowed to avenge. Since then, Israeli troops along the border have remained on high alert.

HonestReporting Panel Discussion and Q&A: ‘Antisemitism: From Media to the UN’s Halls of Power’

On February 21, learn about the intersection of antisemitism in the media and the United Nations. Israel’s Strategic Affairs Ministry recently released its annual report on antisemitism, which warned of a resurgence of Jew-hatred worldwide in 2021.

This exclusive webinar will explore the manner in which the dissemination of antisemitic tropes, as outlined by the widely accepted IHRA definition, by news outlets bleeds into many spheres, perhaps most importantly the diplomatic one.

The event will provide you with the tools required both to identify and oppose antisemitism when it appears in news outlets, and inform you of the consequences such can have on the formulation of policy at the international level.

