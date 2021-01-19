HR CEO Talks Iran on i24NEWS; Israeli Study Suggests Coronavirus Vaccine Highly Effective

1

HonestReporting CEO Daniel Pomerantz was invited to discuss on i24News the fate of the 2015 nuclear deal forged between Iran and world powers, amid reports that the incoming Biden administration has already started holding talks with Tehran on the United States’ possible return to the accord, from which President Donald Trump withdrew Washington some 18 months ago.

It comes on the backdrop of an apparent effort by Israel to encourage US officials to negotiate fresh limitations on the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missile program, as well as to address the mullahs’ support for terrorism around the world. Late last week, it was reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was preparing for the first round of formal talks on the matter with members of President-elect Joe Biden’s team.

Ninety-eight percent of hospital workers who received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine have developed a high level of antibodies to fight off the disease, according to a new study conducted at an Israeli hospital.

The Times of Israel reported that the study of 102 samples, conducted by the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan (outside Tel Aviv) commenced a week after Israel began administering the second dose, when the vaccine is expected to reach peak effectiveness. Encouragingly, the results showed most vaccinated people had higher antibody counts than those who have recovered from COVID-19.

“This means the vaccine works wonderfully,” said Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit at Sheba. The results are “in agreement with Pfizer’s trials and go even beyond the expected [results]. I expect the tests of the rest of the employees participating to be similar,” she said. “There is definitely cause for optimism.”

In other COVID-19 news, Israeli media are reporting that the Palestinian Authority has received the first 5,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine on Tuesday. The initial 5,000 doses, intended to inoculate hospital and health workers, were reportedly given as a personal donation from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In December, Palestinian officials announced that they had signed a deal with Russia for 4 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Israel has told Turkey that until it closes down the activities of Hamas’ military wing in Istanbul, Jerusalem will not normalize its relations with Ankara, reports Ynet.

In December, The Times of London reported that the Palestinian terrorist organization has set up a secret cyber base on Turkish soil.

In a statement issued on Monday by Israel to Turkey, the return of Israel’s envoy is also conditioned on Turkey shutting down local Hamas cells from continuing to direct terrorist activities in the West Bank, financing terrorism in the West Bank, recruiting Palestinians for such activities, and transferring funds to Hamas’ military infrastructure.

Two-thirds of Jews in the United Kingdom feel they are welcome and have a future in the country, according to the ‘Antisemitism Barometer‘ survey, conducted in November and December by King’s College London on behalf of the Campaign Against Antisemitism watchdog group.

The findings mark the highest level of confidence since 2015, coming after years of concern during the time in which far-left politician Jeremy Corbyn headed the Labour party. Following the replacement of Corbyn, regarded by many British Jews as antisemitic, the proportion of British Jews who said they felt “unwelcome” in the United Kingdom fell from 53% last year to 18% in 2020.

After a decade of blindness, an Israeli man has regained his vision thanks to the first artificial cornea implantation developed by the Israeli medical tech company CorNeat Vision, NoCamels reports.

The patient, Haifa resident Jamal Furani, suffers from edema and other background diseases that damaged his corneas. He began noticing a gradual loss of sight a decade ago and eventually became blind in both eyes.

This month, the 78-year-old became the first person in the world to be successfully implanted with CorNeat’s synthetic cornea, the CorNeat KPro, after the startup received the go-ahead last summer for human implantation.

