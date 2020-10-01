HonestReporting Marks 20 Years Since the ‘Photo that Started it All’

HonestReporting is marking 20 years of monitoring anti-Israel media bias, a remarkable journey launched by the “picture that started it all.”

On September 30, 2000, Associated Press, The New York Times and other major media outlets published a photo of a bloodied youth standing near an Israeli border policeman.

The caption identified the victim as a Palestinian, although the truth quickly surfaced: The person in question was actually Tuvia Grossman, a Jewish student from Chicago. The Israeli security officer was trying to protect him after he and two friends were pulled from their taxi by a mob in an Arab neighborhood of Jerusalem and severely beaten and stabbed.

Related Reading – Every Picture Tells a Story: The Photo That Started It All

The public outcry over the picture became a symbol in the struggle to ensure that Israel receives the fair news coverage that every nation deserves.

Two decades later, this remains HonestReporting’s core mission.

Found this video interesting? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to catch more videos, and read articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!