fbpx
Featured Video

HonestReporting CEO Interviewed on Popular Israeli Talk Show

By

Daniel Pomerantz on Wednesday was invited to discuss the US elections on the popular Israeli talk show “Ofira and Berkovich.” The discussion centered on why the tabulation of votes was taking longer than normal and how the results could impact on Israel.

Share
Tweet
Share
Buffer
Reddit
WhatsApp

More Posts:

Avatar

Related Posts