Hezbollah Must Be Held Accountable

A special tribunal convicted a Hezbollah operative of murdering Rafic Hariri in 2005 but did not implicate Hezbollah in the assassination. The media must see through this and continue to hold Hezbollah accountable for the murder and for all the damage it is doing in Lebanon.

Zina Rakhamilova

