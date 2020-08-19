A special tribunal convicted a Hezbollah operative of murdering Rafic Hariri in 2005 but did not implicate Hezbollah in the assassination. The media must see through this and continue to hold Hezbollah accountable for the murder and for all the damage it is doing in Lebanon.
Breaking
- Hezbollah Must Be Held Accountable
- CNN Op-Ed Manipulates Israel-UAE Deal to Spread Vicious Lies
- Mossad Chief Arrives in UAE for Security Talks
- Israel-UAE Deal: From Delicate Diplomatic Dance to Shock Announcement
- Netanyahu on UAE TV: Normalization Deal Middle East Game Changer
- Israel-UAE Peace Deal: What’s Next for the Palestinians? (VIDEO)
- The Olive Branch: Israel’s Hand Always Extended in Peace (VIDEO)
- After Peace Accord, Chief of Israel’s Mossad Expected in UAE