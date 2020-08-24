fbpx
For Lara Kollab, Antisemitic Chickens Come Home to Roost

By

It took two years, but Lara Kollab’s day of reckoning has arrived. The former medical resident in Cleveland recently had her license revoked by the state. It came after she posted an antisemitic tweet suggesting that she might poison Jewish patients.

Zina Rakhamilova

