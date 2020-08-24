It took two years, but Lara Kollab’s day of reckoning has arrived. The former medical resident in Cleveland recently had her license revoked by the state. It came after she posted an antisemitic tweet suggesting that she might poison Jewish patients.
Breaking
- For Lara Kollab, Antisemitic Chickens Come Home to Roost
- The Iran-Turkey Alliance: A Plan for Regional Domination?
- Netanyahu, Pompeo Talk Regional Peace in Jerusalem
- Hatred on the Field: Antisemitism in Sports
- Building on Peace: Pompeo, Kushner to Visit Middle East (VIDEO)
- After Israel-UAE Deal, Pompeo, Kushner To Push Broader Peace
- The Price of Peace: Could UAE Deal Jeopardize Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge?
- US ‘Reviewing’ Possible UAE F-35 Deal Despite Israeli Concerns