A European Government Pays Terrorist Salaries and the Media is Silent?

By

The Dutch government has admitted that it paid salaries to Palestinian terrorists who killed a 17-year-old Israeli girl.

Dov Lipman, a former Knesset member and HonestReporting’s Senior Manager for Community Outreach asks how the international media and the United Nations have remained silent over this controversy.

Research by the NGO Monitor watchdog organization has shown for years that European funds are ending up in the pockets of convicted terrorists, but the media remains indifferent. It’s time for the world to pay attention.

Rabbi Dov Lipman, HonestReporting's Senior Manager – Community Outreach, was elected to the 19th Knesset in January 2013, making him the first American born MK in nearly 30 years. He rose to national and international prominence for his role in combating religious extremism in Bet Shemesh. The author of seven books about Judaism and Israel, Rabbi Lipman holds rabbinic ordination from Ner Israel Rabbinical College and a Masters in Education from Johns Hopkins University. He moved to Israel from Silver Spring, MD in July 2004 with his wife, Dena, and four children. Since 2015, former MK Lipman has been a columnist for the Jerusalem Post and Times of Israel, a political commentator for ILTV and i24 News, and has focused on Israel advocacy both in Israel and abroad.

