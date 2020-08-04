A European Government Pays Terrorist Salaries and the Media is Silent?

The Dutch government has admitted that it paid salaries to Palestinian terrorists who killed a 17-year-old Israeli girl.

Dov Lipman, a former Knesset member and HonestReporting’s Senior Manager for Community Outreach asks how the international media and the United Nations have remained silent over this controversy.

Research by the NGO Monitor watchdog organization has shown for years that European funds are ending up in the pockets of convicted terrorists, but the media remains indifferent. It’s time for the world to pay attention.

