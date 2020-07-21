fbpx
ESPN and Julian Edelman of the Patriots Get it Right on Antisemitism 

When NFL player Desean Jackson made antisemitic statements while speaking about the Black Lives Matter cause, four different ESPN anchors condemned him for this and made it clear that antisemitism is no different than hatred against African Americans.

New England Patriots player Julian Edelman went one step further in equating the two.

HonestReporting’s Dov Lipman praises them and calls on all media outlets and movements for equality to do the same.

Emanuel Miller is a Jerusalem-based writer who has previously worked for the Jerusalem Post and the Times of Israel, and helped establish the English media department of My Truth, an organization that documents the experiences of Israeli soldiers while facing an immoral, cynical enemy. He regularly speaks about Israel, media bias, and Israel's geopolitical complexities to audiences including Birthright groups, student leaders visiting Israel, and for those seeking to get a more nuanced understanding of Israel.

