ESPN and Julian Edelman of the Patriots Get it Right on Antisemitism 

When NFL player Desean Jackson made antisemitic statements while speaking about the Black Lives Matter cause, four different ESPN anchors condemned him for this and made it clear that antisemitism is no different than hatred against African Americans.

New England Patriots player Julian Edelman went one step further in equating the two.

HonestReporting’s Dov Lipman praises them and calls on all media outlets and movements for equality to do the same.

Sign our petition to have media organizations adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism.

